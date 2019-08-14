2019 iPhone models will reportedly see a simultaneous release

Apple is one month away from unveiling the new 2019 iPhone models. The event will reportedly take place on September 13, but Apple hasn’t confirmed anything yet. For the past two years, Apple has been releasing three iPhone models every year. Out of them, two would go on sale first, with the third released a little later. But that could change this year as all the three 2019 iPhone models will reportedly go on sale simultaneously.

Apple’s new strategy for 2019

In 2017, Apple launched the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X. While the iPhone 8-series went on sale early, the iPhone X was released a little later. The same happened in 2018 as well. The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max went on sale early, whereas the iPhone XR went on sale later. However, this year, the successors to iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR will go on sale on the same date 9to5Mac reports.

2019 iPhone models: Sale date, specifications

SoftBank President Ken Miyauchi recently tipped that following September 13 unveiling, the new iPhones will go on sale starting September 20. Another report also hinted that the iPhone XR successor will be called iPhone 11, whereas the iPhone XS-series successor may be called iPhone 11 Pro.

The new iPhones will be powered by an A13 Bionic chipset, which will most likely be made on 7nm EUV process. Camera upgrades are also likely to be in tow. The iPhone XR successor will include two cameras at the back. The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max successors will get three cameras at the back. These will be 12-megapixel sensors. One will be a standard lens, the second will be a telephoto lens, whereas the third will be an ultra-wide-angle lens. The premium models are also expected to come with an in-display fingerprint scanner as well.

