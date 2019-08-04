comscore 2020 Apple Macbook to launch with 5G connectivity
2020 Apple Macbook to launch with 5G connectivity

The Cupertino-based company is reportedly considering using a ceramic material for the 5G antenna board in its upcoming Apple MacBook.

  Published: August 4, 2019 5:13 PM IST
Apple Macbook is one of the biggest products from the company. Apple is reportedly preparing to launch its first 5G-enabled Apple MacBook models in the second half of 2020.

The Cupertino-based company is reportedly considering using a ceramic material for the 5G antenna board in its upcoming Apple MacBook, although they cost six times more than metal ones. This would dramatically improve cellular reception and transmission speed, news portal 9To5MAC reported on Friday.

Famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the company would unveil 5G iPhones in 2020, while Qualcomm is still expected to be its primary supplier of 5G modems.

According to media reports, the iPhone-maker is expected to launch three iPhones next year. Apple’s 6.7-inch and 5.4-inch iPhones will be 5G-capable, while a mid-size 6.1-inch iPhone won’t have 5G and will likely be cheaper.

The noted Apple expert and predictor also believes that the company will have its own 5G modem ready by 2022 or 2023, which should reduce its dependence on Qualcomm.

Dell, HP and Lenovo are already expected to be among the first companies to launch 5G notebooks this year.

  Published Date: August 4, 2019 5:13 PM IST

