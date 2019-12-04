Qualcomm today announced a couple of new powerful chipsets, including its flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC at its Snapdragon Tech Summit 2019 in Maui, Hawaii. It is aiming to reach 200 million 5G users by the end of 2020. Qualcomm has unveiled its new Snapdragon 865 5G mobile platform with an integrated Snapdragon X55 Modem-RF System.

The company also revealed that the new chip also supports up to 200-megapixel camera. This Snapdragon 865 processor will power next-generation flagship phones of 2020. So, 200 megapixels on a smartphone camera? This sounds crazy, right? Currently, brands like Samsung and Apple offer flagship phones that boast only 12 or 16 megapixels.

Last month, Xiaomi grabbed all the limelight for its Mi CC9 Pro in China as Mi Note 10 is the first phone in the world to have a 108-megapixel camera. The Mi Note 10 is basically a rebranded version of Mi CC9 Pro. There are a few reports that claim that a version of this sensor will be found on Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S11 phone. Besides, this year, Chinese phone makers like Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo, and others offered phones with a 48-megapixel main rear camera.

Coming back to Snapdragon 865 processor, this chip supports up to 200MP camera. Qualcomm is calling this technology GigaPixel Speed, which allows for shooting 8K videos at 30 fps. The company says each frame can be captured in 64-megapixel when shooting 4K videos.

Xiaomi has confirmed that its Mi 10 smartphone will feature a Snapdragon 865 SoC, CNET reports. The company is also all set to launch Redmi K30 in China on December 10. This handset will pack the latest Snapdragon 765 processor. Xiaomi is also said to launch more than 10 5G smartphones in 2020.

“With new technologies, you’re able to take this phone with super, super high details, super, super high resolution on the camera,” said Lin Bin, Xiaomi’s president. “The speed of 5G networks will let you share these huge images on the cloud, and also share them with your friends.”