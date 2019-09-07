comscore 2020 iPhone models to reportedly get all-new design
2020 iPhone models to reportedly get all-new design

Apple is reportedly set to give a major redesign to 2020 iPhone models. Here is what we know so far.

  • Published: September 7, 2019 2:08 PM IST
Image credits: Cashkaro and OnLeaks

Known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed in his latest research note that Apple may be gearing up to introduce its all-new iPhone design in 2020. Kuo’s note includes his prediction of the biggest selling points for the 2020 iPhone line-up.

Kuo’s 2020 iPhone predictions

Kou has listed three key improvements: “All-new form factor design, 5G support, and camera function upgrades,” 9to5Mac reported. As per the report, Kuo expects these changes with next year’s iPhones would improve YoY growth of the company.

The Cupertino-based company is also planning to incorporate Time of Flight (ToF) 3D sensing rear camera system in 2020 iPhone models. In addition, the iPhone maker would use Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser (VCSEL) in the cameras of the 2020 iPhones. VCSEL is a key component of Apple’s TrueDepth camera that also powers features like Face ID, Animoji and Portrait mode selfies.

iPhone SE successor in the works

Apple is reportedly mulling to resurrect the cheaper iPhone SE for emerging markets, especially India and China, early next year. The new model would be Apple’s first low-cost smartphone since the launch of the iPhone SE in 2016, which started at $399, approximately Rs 29,500.

Apple iPhone 11-series launch on September 10

Apple is hosting its next big hardware event on September 10. Ahead of the event, a leaked document reveals iPhone 11 branding, upcoming Apple Watch models and OS release timeline. 2019 iPhone line-up will reportedly be called iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The document suggests that iPhone XR successor will simply be called iPhone 11 and is marked with its identifier N104. The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max carry internal identifiers D42 and D43 respectively. The document also claims that the iPhone 11 series will become available only from September 27.

With inputs from IANS. 

