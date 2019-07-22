comscore 2020 iPhones may offer 'switchable' 60Hz/120Hz refresh rate screen
2020 iPhones may offer 'switchable' 60Hz/120Hz refresh rate screen like iPad Pro

Next year's iPhones may support screen with 120Hz refresh rate. Comparatively, the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max phones feature a 60Hz refresh rate display.

Apple iPhone XR (19)

Image credit: Rehan Hooda

2020 Apple iPhones will reportedly offer an ultra-smooth display, for which the company is currently in discussion with Samsung and LG. Both LG and Samsung are known to be the two biggest suppliers of phone AMOLED displays in the world. A fresh report claims that next year’s iPhones may support screen with 120Hz refresh rate. Comparatively, the existing iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max phones feature a 60Hz refresh rate display.

“Apple is considering a switchable 60Hz/120Hz refresh rate screen on the iPhone in 2020, and is discussing with Samsung and LG,” Ice Universe said. By “switchable 60Hz/120Hz”, it is presumed that the iPhones would be able to switch to 60Hz refresh rate whenever static images are displayed in order to conserve battery.

If this turns out to be true, then this will not be the first time that Apple will be releasing devices with 120Hz displays. All of Apple’s 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPads released since 2017 support LED Retina ProMotion displays and boast of ultra-fast refresh rates.

At the moment, more details about the screen tech are still under the wraps. Next year, the company is rumored to launch four devices with 5G compatibility and advanced 3D sensing camera tech. Currently, Apple is preparing for the launch of this year’s iPhone 11 handsets in September.

This fall, the company is expected to unveil three iPhones. However, a few reports claim that the launch the iPhones might get delayed this year. Apple is said to launch iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max and iPhone 11R sometime in September. If rumors are to be believed, the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max will bear three cameras at the back. The setup might be assisted by a quad-LED flash unit.

The triple camera setup is also likely to include a regular camera, a second sensor with a telephoto lens and a third sensor with an ultra-wide lens. The third iPhone 11R might debut with two rear cameras. Recent rumors pointed out that the upcoming iPhone 11 series will come with an improved Face ID technology. For the upgrade, the Cupertino giant will add more sensors in the front.

With inputs from IANS

