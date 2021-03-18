Apple has been featuring in the rumour mill for a number of products, which also includes its next-gen iPad Pro. The 2021 iPad Pro has been leaked several times, giving us an idea as to what we can expect from it. The latest detail adds to the long list of rumours and hints at the Mac-inspired thunderbolt connectivity and a soon-to-take-place launch. Also Read - Apple Maps latest update showcases Covid-19 vaccine locations

The new leak comes from the Bloomberg house, suggesting that it might turn out to be true. Here’s a look at the new details we have with us. Also Read - No, Apple isn't sending invites for the March 23 event (yet)!

2021 iPad Pro to get Mac-like feature

The Bloomberg report suggests that the iPad Pro models this year will get a thunderbolt port (which is in testing), as opposed to the USB Type-C port on the current iPad lineup. This is taken from the Apple silicon-based Macs. Also Read - Apple led the growing wearable pack in Q4 2020, Xiaomi followed

If you are wondering what good this will bring, then the goodness is all about the support for external devices and faster data syncing as compared to the USB Type-C port. This would also dismiss the need for an additional charger, which will save you a few bucks if you need to buy one.

The inclusion of a thunderbolt port in an iPad Pro will be seen pretty soon; Bloomberg hints at a launch time “as early as April.”

If this turns out to be true, then there are high chances that Apple might not host a March 23 event and instead, schedule an event for next month, which could witness the arrival of the new iPad Pro, the much-rumoured AirTags, and more.

2021 iPad Pro features, specs

While details aren’t concrete, rumours suggest that the 2021 iPad Pro will come in two display variants: 11-inch and 12.9-inch. The device is also expected to include a micro-LED display for better brightness and contrast ratios. However, this might be restricted to the larger screen model.

Both the Apple tablets will see improvements in almost every department but the primary attraction will be the expected inclusion of the Cupertino company’s own silicon, on par with the M1 chip. The cameras are also expected to see an improvement.

More iPads in tow!

The report further suggests that Apple will launch more iPad models, most likely due to the high iPad sales seen last year during the Coronavirus lockdown time.

This includes a new variant of the iPad Mini with a bigger 7.9-inch display as compared to its predecessor, fewer bezels, and a sleek design. The device is also expected to support an upgraded Apple Pencil. There could also be an affordable iPad, meant for students with a thinner design and a 10.2-inch display.

Both the iPad models, along with more Apple products, are expected to launch this year. But, we don’t have an exact date for the same.

Since these are rumours, we need to wait for official details for a better idea. We will keep you posted, so, stay tuned!