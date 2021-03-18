comscore 2021 iPad Pro to come with thunderbolt port as early as April
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple to launch new iPad Pro with Thunderbolt port next month
News

Apple to launch new iPad Pro with Thunderbolt port next month

News

Apple is expected to introduce the next-gen iPad Pro for this year with thunderbolt connectivity, its in-house silicon, and more. Here are the new details at a glance.

ipad pro 2020

Representative Image of iPad Pro 2020

Apple has been featuring in the rumour mill for a number of products, which also includes its next-gen iPad Pro. The 2021 iPad Pro has been leaked several times, giving us an idea as to what we can expect from it. The latest detail adds to the long list of rumours and hints at the Mac-inspired thunderbolt connectivity and a soon-to-take-place launch. Also Read - Apple Maps latest update showcases Covid-19 vaccine locations

The new leak comes from the Bloomberg house, suggesting that it might turn out to be true. Here’s a look at the new details we have with us. Also Read - No, Apple isn't sending invites for the March 23 event (yet)!

2021 iPad Pro to get Mac-like feature

The Bloomberg report suggests that the iPad Pro models this year will get a thunderbolt port (which is in testing), as opposed to the USB Type-C port on the current iPad lineup. This is taken from the Apple silicon-based Macs. Also Read - Apple led the growing wearable pack in Q4 2020, Xiaomi followed

If you are wondering what good this will bring, then the goodness is all about the support for external devices and faster data syncing as compared to the USB Type-C port. This would also dismiss the need for an additional charger, which will save you a few bucks if you need to buy one.

The inclusion of a thunderbolt port in an iPad Pro will be seen pretty soon; Bloomberg hints at a launch time “as early as April.”

If this turns out to be true, then there are high chances that Apple might not host a March 23 event and instead, schedule an event for next month, which could witness the arrival of the new iPad Pro, the much-rumoured AirTags, and more.

2021 iPad Pro features, specs

While details aren’t concrete, rumours suggest that the 2021 iPad Pro will come in two display variants: 11-inch and 12.9-inch. The device is also expected to include a micro-LED display for better brightness and contrast ratios. However, this might be restricted to the larger screen model.

Both the Apple tablets will see improvements in almost every department but the primary attraction will be the expected inclusion of the Cupertino company’s own silicon, on par with the M1 chip. The cameras are also expected to see an improvement.

More iPads in tow!

The report further suggests that Apple will launch more iPad models, most likely due to the high iPad sales seen last year during the Coronavirus lockdown time.

This includes a new variant of the iPad Mini with a bigger 7.9-inch display as compared to its predecessor, fewer bezels, and a sleek design. The device is also expected to support an upgraded Apple Pencil. There could also be an affordable iPad, meant for students with a thinner design and a 10.2-inch display.

Both the iPad models, along with more Apple products, are expected to launch this year. But, we don’t have an exact date for the same.

Since these are rumours, we need to wait for official details for a better idea. We will keep you posted, so, stay tuned!

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 18, 2021 9:41 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

OnePlus Watch will not run WearOS, company confirms
Wearables
OnePlus Watch will not run WearOS, company confirms
Second-generation Google Nest Hub with opt-in Sleep Sensing launched

News

Second-generation Google Nest Hub with opt-in Sleep Sensing launched

Fortnite season 6 brings new primal theme with Lara Croft, Neymar skin

Gaming

Fortnite season 6 brings new primal theme with Lara Croft, Neymar skin

Top five educational games for kids: Animal Jam, Way of the Turtle, and more

Photo Gallery

Top five educational games for kids: Animal Jam, Way of the Turtle, and more

Top five educational games for kids: Animal Jam, Way of the Turtle, and more

Photo Gallery

Top five educational games for kids: Animal Jam, Way of the Turtle, and more

Apple Maps latest update showcases Covid-19 vaccine locations

Apps

Apple Maps latest update showcases Covid-19 vaccine locations

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Second-generation Google Nest Hub with opt-in Sleep Sensing launched

Apple Maps latest update showcases Covid-19 vaccine locations

Xbox cloud gaming teased by Xbox boss on Surface Pro tablet at airport

Xbox Game Pass brings latest Star Wars title among others

Samsung Galaxy A72 launched with 5,000mAh battery: Check price, specs

Galaxy M12 sale starts today for Prime members: Worth buying at Rs 10,999?

Is the Canon EOS M50 Mark II a worthy upgrade? We find out

Beginners guide to purchasing a budget smartwatch

How to find COVID-19 testing centres in India

Upcoming smartphone launches in India in March 2021

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple Maps latest update showcases Covid-19 vaccine locations

Apps

Apple Maps latest update showcases Covid-19 vaccine locations
No, Apple isn't sending invites for the March 23 event (yet!)

News

No, Apple isn't sending invites for the March 23 event (yet!)
Apple topped the wearables market in 2020, Xiaomi followed

Wearables

Apple topped the wearables market in 2020, Xiaomi followed
Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy M12 की पहली Sale, कम कीमत में 6000mAh बैटरी के साथ मिलता है 48MP का कैमरा

Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G और Galaxy A72 हुए लॉन्च, 64MP कैमरा समेत मिलेंगे ये दमदार फीचर्स

Samsung Galaxy A22 का कैमरा स्पेसिफिकेशन हुआ लीक, जून में हो सकता है लॉन्च

Vivo Y72 5G जल्द होगा लॉन्च, 64MP कैमरा के साथ मिलेगी 5000mAh की बैटरी

Redmi Smart TV X Series भारत में लॉन्च, कीमत 32999 रुपये से शुरू

Latest Videos

Asus ROG Phone 5 first look: Heavy on hardware with minor cosmetic updates

Reviews

Asus ROG Phone 5 first look: Heavy on hardware with minor cosmetic updates
Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G First Look

Hands On

Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G First Look
Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro Max first impressions: There's a lot on offer here

Reviews

Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro Max first impressions: There's a lot on offer here
Weekly News Roundup: Redmi Note 10 Series Launched, OnePlus 9 Launch Date, WhatsApp Video Calling for Desktop, and much more...

News

Weekly News Roundup: Redmi Note 10 Series Launched, OnePlus 9 Launch Date, WhatsApp Video Calling for Desktop, and much more...

News

2021 Apple iPad Pro to copy this MacBook feature for better connectivity
News
2021 Apple iPad Pro to copy this MacBook feature for better connectivity
Second-generation Google Nest Hub with opt-in Sleep Sensing launched

News

Second-generation Google Nest Hub with opt-in Sleep Sensing launched
Apple Maps latest update showcases Covid-19 vaccine locations

Apps

Apple Maps latest update showcases Covid-19 vaccine locations
Xbox cloud gaming teased by Xbox boss on Surface Pro tablet at airport

Gaming

Xbox cloud gaming teased by Xbox boss on Surface Pro tablet at airport
Xbox Game Pass brings latest Star Wars title among others

Gaming

Xbox Game Pass brings latest Star Wars title among others

new arrivals in india

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Best Sellers