2021 iPad Pro almost matches M1 MacBook Air in benchmark tests

The new iPad Pro is almost as fast as the M1 powered MacBook Air, proven by synthetic benchmark test AnTuTu.

Apple iPad Pro 2021

Apple presents the new iPad Pro as an alternative to laptops and it does so by giving it the same M1 chip that the MacBook Air uses. Hence, it was always expected of the iPad Pro to be fast and decimate benchmark tests. After dominating GeekBench for the most part, the 2021 iPad Pro has now been tested for its might on AnTuTu. Guess what? It is almost as fast as the new MacBook Air. Also Read - Flipkart Apple Days sale: iPhone 12, iPhone 11 and more iPhone models up from sale with discount

The results on AnTuTu give the M1-powered iPad Pro a score of 10,60,247, which is just behind the score of 11,19,243 for the M1-powered MacBook Air. This seems to be a relief for MacBook Air users who were worried about the cheaper iPad Pro offering superior performance. Do note that the MacBook Air only has 8GB RAM and 512GB storage in the AnTuTu test, both of which are half in capacity to the iPad Pro. Also Read - iPhone 13 new leak shows it will be thicker than iPhone 12, larger camera bump

iPad Pro 2021 scores high on benchmark

The M1 chip has given the iPad Pro a lot of raw processing power over its rivals. On GeekBench, the iPad Pro managed to trump the Microsoft Surface 4 with 11th Gen Intel Core i7, HP ProBook x360 G8 with Ryzen 5800U, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max with A14 in the single-core tests. In multi-core tests, it managed to repeat the same result, except for losing out to the Ryzen 5800U powered HP laptop. Also Read - Next-gen MacBook Air renders revealed, gets iMac-inspired design and colours

iPad Pro 2021

In the real world, this should provide iPad Pro users with more than sufficient power to edit videos, photos, run CAD programs, and also do iPad stuff. Apple has gone all out with this year’s iPad Pro, giving it a mini-LED display on the 12.9-inch display model. The iPad Pro also retains the LiDAR sensor and gets updated rear cameras. In the US, it also supports 5G network connectivity.

In India, you can get the both the 11-inch iPad Pro and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with several storage options. The base model comes with 128GB storage but you can equip your iPad Pro with 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage options. The base model starts at Rs 71,900 whereas the 12.9-inch model starts at a price of Rs 99,900.

Apple also continues to sell the iPad Air 4 powered by the A14 Bionic chip. This iPad offers a similar bezel-less display design and the same levels of performance as the current iPhones. There’s also an entry-level iPad 8th Gen that relies on the A12 Bionic chip and in meant for kids as well basic tablet jobs.

  • Published Date: May 13, 2021 9:07 AM IST

Best Sellers