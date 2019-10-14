2022 Apple iPhone models to come with in-house 5G modem: Report

Apple will reportedly integrate its own 5G modem in 2022 iPhone models, as per Fast Company. The company could launch its first iPhone with a 5G modem by September 2020 with a Qualcomm chip under the hood. Earlier this year, Apple bought Intel’s modem business in a bid to develop another piece of its hardware in-house without being dependent on partners.

As per the cited source, Apple’s development of the next-gen modem is likely led by Esin Terzioglu, who worked as Qualcomm’s Vice President of Engineering until he was hired by the iPhone maker in 2017. Apple had stopped working with the leading 5G modem provider, Qualcomm, because of a dispute over its licensing fees. But the legal war between the companies settled in April this year at an undisclosed amount. As part of the settlement, the Cupertino giant agreed to buy the chip maker’s 5G SoCs, IANS reports.

Separately, popular Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed that Apple could launch the successor to the iPhone SE in the first quarter of 2020. The iPhone SE 2 might reportedly be launched with a starting price label of $399 (approximately Rs 28,300). The upcoming device will be powered by Apple’s home-brewed Bionic A13 chip, as per Kuo. The same chipset is currently powering the recently launched iPhone 11.

Apple is expected to offer the handset with 3GB RAM, and 64GB and 128GB storage options. It will be available in three color options, including silver, space grey and red, MacRumors reported. The iPhone SE 2 is likely to ditch the 3D Touch feature, which Apple has already removed from iPhone 11. The smartphone is said to flaunt a design similar to the iPhone 8. The forthcoming iPhone is likely to offer a Touch ID fingerprint reader, not Face ID.

– With inputs from IANS

