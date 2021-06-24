comscore 2022 iPhone SE to be Apple's most affordable 5G phone, says Kuo
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • New iPhone SE to be the most affordable 5G phone from Apple, to launch in 2022
News

New iPhone SE to be the most affordable 5G phone from Apple, to launch in 2022

Mobiles

Apple is expected to introduce a new iPhone SE, this time, with major upgrades as suggested by popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

iPhone SE

iPhone SE 2020

Apple won’t just refresh its high-end iPhone lineup. It is expected to pay attention to its less expensive offering and launch a new iPhone SE. The latest buzz has it that the current iPhone SE’s successor will launch in the first have of 2022, with a number of notable upgrades. Also Read - iPhone 13 launch date and more details tipped as part of new leaks

The information comes from the popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and has been leaked in the past. Hence, we can expect things to align as per his predictions. Here’s what we know so far. Also Read - iPhone 12 Mini reaches end of production already, say rumours

New iPhone SE to launch next year

It is suggested that the 2022 iPhone SE will follow the lead of the iPhone 12 lineup and come with 5G support. Considering the previous iPhone SE price points, the third instalment in the series will safely become the most affordable 5G iPhone. Also Read - Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale top deals: iPhone SE, Poco X3 Pro and more on discount

The device is also expected to come with major chip upgrades. The iPhone SE that was refreshed last year came with the A13 Bionic chip that was the latest iPhone chip back then. We can expect the new iPhone SE to come with the A15 chipset that could most likely be seen on the upcoming iPhone 13 phones.

What might not change is the design. Kuo suggests that the phone will stick to the design ethos of the current model. Therefore, we can expect a 4.7-inch small screen, that too, with bezels. The phone is most likely to support Touch ID embedded in a physical home button.

Although, it would make more sense if Apple introduces some design changes instead of giving the same old design that is now done and dusted.

In addition, the Cupertino tech major might also launch an iPhone SE Plus as an elder sibling to the standard SE model. However, not much is known about it.

As we are discussing 2022, we have details on the 2022 high-end iPhones. The alleged iPhone 14 has started featuring in the rumour mill and is expected to come with an under-the-display Touch ID and an affordable price tag for one of the models in the lineup. This information also comes from Ming-Chi Kuo.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 24, 2021 10:16 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Apple iPhone SE

Apple iPhone SE

3.6

21499

Buy Now
iOS 9.3
A9 processor paired with M9 co-processor,64 bit
12 MP iSight Camera

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Jio 5G launch LIVE UPDATES: Big announcements expected from Reliance Jio today

2022 iPhone SE to be Apple's most affordable 5G phone

Realme Narzo 30 4G/5G, Buds Q2, smart TV India launch today: Where to watch livestream?

Vi introduces new Rs 447 prepaid plan: Here are the benefits offered

Samsung Galaxy S22 could get 50MP main camera sensor, not 108MP

Mi 11 Lite first impressions: That light-weight, gorgeous thing!

E-commerce rules draft dos and dont s: No more flash sales on phones, other goods and more

Poco M3 Pro 5G first impressions: All about flamboyance

Samsung Galaxy M32 vs Redmi Note 10S: Which offers better value at Rs 15,000?

Joker trojan malware appears again, infects 8 apps in Google Play Store

Related Topics

Related Stories

2022 iPhone SE to be Apple's most affordable 5G phone

News

2022 iPhone SE to be Apple's most affordable 5G phone
iPhone 13 launch date and more details tipped as part of new leak

News

iPhone 13 launch date and more details tipped as part of new leak
Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021
iPhone 12 Mini reaches end of production already, say rumours

News

iPhone 12 Mini reaches end of production already, say rumours

हिंदी समाचार

Reliance AGM 2021: Jio 5G फोन और JioBook लैपटॉप समेत हो सकती हैं ये घोषणाएं, जानें कहां देखें इवेंट

New IT Rules: फर्जी सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट्स पर एक्शन की तैयारी, शिकायत मिलने के 24 घंटों में होगा बंद

Samsung Galaxy M22 फोन Bluetooth SIG पर हुआ स्पॉट, इन स्पेसिफिकेशन्स के साथ जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च

Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 5G आज भारत में होंगे लॉन्च, जानें कीमत से लेकर फीचर्स तक हर बात

Mi 11 Lite Vs OnePlus Nord CE 5G : कीमत से लेकर फीचर तक, जानें क्या है अंतर?

Latest Videos

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite first impressions

Reviews

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite first impressions
Poco M3 Pro 5G video first impressions: All about flamboyance

Hands On

Poco M3 Pro 5G video first impressions: All about flamboyance
Father’s Day 2021: Top 5 cool gift ideas under Rs 2,000 for your dad

Features

Father’s Day 2021: Top 5 cool gift ideas under Rs 2,000 for your dad
How to Unsubscribe from spam emails with just one click

Features

How to Unsubscribe from spam emails with just one click

News

Jio 5G launch LIVE UPDATES: Big announcements expected from Reliance Jio today
News
Jio 5G launch LIVE UPDATES: Big announcements expected from Reliance Jio today
2022 iPhone SE to be Apple's most affordable 5G phone

News

2022 iPhone SE to be Apple's most affordable 5G phone
Realme Narzo 30 4G/5G, Buds Q2, smart TV India launch today: Where to watch livestream?

News

Realme Narzo 30 4G/5G, Buds Q2, smart TV India launch today: Where to watch livestream?
Vi introduces new Rs 447 prepaid plan: Here are the benefits offered

Telecom

Vi introduces new Rs 447 prepaid plan: Here are the benefits offered
Samsung Galaxy S22 could get 50MP main camera sensor, not 108MP

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S22 could get 50MP main camera sensor, not 108MP

new arrivals in india

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Best Sellers