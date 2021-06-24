Apple won’t just refresh its high-end iPhone lineup. It is expected to pay attention to its less expensive offering and launch a new iPhone SE. The latest buzz has it that the current iPhone SE’s successor will launch in the first have of 2022, with a number of notable upgrades. Also Read - iPhone 13 launch date and more details tipped as part of new leaks

The information comes from the popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and has been leaked in the past. Hence, we can expect things to align as per his predictions. Here’s what we know so far. Also Read - iPhone 12 Mini reaches end of production already, say rumours

New iPhone SE to launch next year

It is suggested that the 2022 iPhone SE will follow the lead of the iPhone 12 lineup and come with 5G support. Considering the previous iPhone SE price points, the third instalment in the series will safely become the most affordable 5G iPhone. Also Read - Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale top deals: iPhone SE, Poco X3 Pro and more on discount

The device is also expected to come with major chip upgrades. The iPhone SE that was refreshed last year came with the A13 Bionic chip that was the latest iPhone chip back then. We can expect the new iPhone SE to come with the A15 chipset that could most likely be seen on the upcoming iPhone 13 phones.

What might not change is the design. Kuo suggests that the phone will stick to the design ethos of the current model. Therefore, we can expect a 4.7-inch small screen, that too, with bezels. The phone is most likely to support Touch ID embedded in a physical home button.

Although, it would make more sense if Apple introduces some design changes instead of giving the same old design that is now done and dusted.

In addition, the Cupertino tech major might also launch an iPhone SE Plus as an elder sibling to the standard SE model. However, not much is known about it.

As we are discussing 2022, we have details on the 2022 high-end iPhones. The alleged iPhone 14 has started featuring in the rumour mill and is expected to come with an under-the-display Touch ID and an affordable price tag for one of the models in the lineup. This information also comes from Ming-Chi Kuo.