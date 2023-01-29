2023 BMW X1 launched in India, price starts at Rs 45.90 lakh: Check details here

Luxury car maker BMW has launched the all-new BMW X1 sports activity vehicle (SAV) in the Indian market in both petrol and diesel variants starting at Rs 45.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol version, while the diesel one is priced at Rs 47.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The deliveries of the diesel versions will start in March while the petrol variants will be available from June 2023. Also Read - Microsoft to auto upgrade Windows 11 old version to new version

"The all-new BMW X1 makes a statement in its class with its powerful build and distinct muscular design. The interior is impressively modern and digital, marked by advanced connectivity and superb ease of use. All this, while still being the most agile luxury Sports Activity Vehicle, is bound to take the X1's success to higher levels," Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said in a statement.

2023 BMW X1 design and features

The 2023 BMW X1 is the third generation of the SUV and it has grown larger in its dimensions, with the length going up by 53mm to 4500mm, the width being increased by 24mm to 1845mm, and the height now being increased by 32mm to 1630mm. The third generation all-new BMW X1 luxury SAV has a host of new features, including Adaptive LED Headlights with High Beam Assistant, BMW Live Cockpit Plus with BMW Curved Display, My BMW App with Remote Functions, Digital Key Plus with Comfort Access, Parking and Reversing Assistant, Active Seats, Instrument Panel Luxury, Harmon Kardon audio system and a lot more. Both variants of the 2023 BMW X1 come with standard Sport seats.

2023 BMW X1 engine

The new BMW X1 is available with the 1.5-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that develops 136bhp and 230Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine generates 150bhp and 360Nm of torque. Both engines are paired with a seven-speed DCT automatic transmission. BMW claims the petrol version can sprint from 0-100kph in 9.2sec, while the diesel can do the same in 8.9sec.