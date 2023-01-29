comscore 2023 BMW X1 launched in India, price starts at Rs 45.90 lakh: Check details here
  • Home
  • News
  • 2023 Bmw X1 Launched In India Price Starts At Rs 45 90 Lakh Check Details Here
News

2023 BMW X1 launched in India, price starts at Rs 45.90 lakh: Check details here

News

The new BMW X1 is available with the 1.5-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that develops 136bhp and 230Nm of torque.

Highlights

  • Luxury car maker BMW has launched the all-new BMW X1.
  • The all-new BMW X1 makes a statement in its class.
  • The 2023 BMW X1 is the third generation of the SUV.
2023 BMW X1

2023 BMW X1 launched in India, price starts at Rs 45.90 lakh: Check details here

Luxury car maker BMW has launched the all-new BMW X1 sports activity vehicle (SAV) in the Indian market in both petrol and diesel variants starting at Rs 45.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol version, while the diesel one is priced at Rs 47.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The deliveries of the diesel versions will start in March while the petrol variants will be available from June 2023. Also Read - Microsoft to auto upgrade Windows 11 old version to new version

“The all-new BMW X1 makes a statement in its class with its powerful build and distinct muscular design. The interior is impressively modern and digital, marked by advanced connectivity and superb ease of use. All this, while still being the most agile luxury Sports Activity Vehicle, is bound to take the X1’s success to higher levels,” Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said in a statement. Also Read - WhatsApp working on message reactions within community announcement group

Also Read - Samsung inaugurates its largest experience store in New Delhi: Check major offers here

2023 BMW X1 design and features

The 2023 BMW X1 is the third generation of the SUV and it has grown larger in its dimensions, with the length going up by 53mm to 4500mm, the width being increased by 24mm to 1845mm, and the height now being increased by 32mm to 1630mm. The third generation all-new BMW X1 luxury SAV has a host of new features, including Adaptive LED Headlights with High Beam Assistant, BMW Live Cockpit Plus with BMW Curved Display, My BMW App with Remote Functions, Digital Key Plus with Comfort Access, Parking and Reversing Assistant, Active Seats, Instrument Panel Luxury, Harmon Kardon audio system and a lot more. Both variants of the 2023 BMW X1 come with standard Sport seats.

2023 BMW X1 engine

The new BMW X1 is available with the 1.5-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that develops 136bhp and 230Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine generates 150bhp and 360Nm of torque. Both engines are paired with a seven-speed DCT automatic transmission. BMW claims the petrol version can sprint from 0-100kph in 9.2sec, while the diesel can do the same in 8.9sec.

  • Published Date: January 29, 2023 12:57 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

    Editor's Pick

    Microsoft to auto upgrade Windows 11 old version to new version
    News
    Microsoft to auto upgrade Windows 11 old version to new version
    WhatsApp working on message reactions within community announcement group

    News

    WhatsApp working on message reactions within community announcement group

    Samsung inaugurates its largest experience store in New Delhi: Check major offers here

    News

    Samsung inaugurates its largest experience store in New Delhi: Check major offers here

    Ola Care Subscription Plan launched: Check details here

    News

    Ola Care Subscription Plan launched: Check details here

    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes today, January 28, 2023: Win rewards and freebies

    News

    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes today, January 28, 2023: Win rewards and freebies

    Most Popular

    Vivo TWS Neo Review

    Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

    Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

    OnePlus Nord First Impressions

    Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

    2023 BMW X1 launched in India, price starts at Rs 45.90 lakh: Check details here

    Microsoft to auto upgrade Windows 11 old version to new version

    WhatsApp working on message reactions within community announcement group

    Samsung inaugurates its largest experience store in New Delhi: Check major offers here

    Ola Care Subscription Plan launched: Check details here

    Buying a 5G phone in India is easier than buying a 4G phone: Samsung India

    Jio 5G vs Airtel 5G: My experience with 5G network in different Indian cities

    Highway charging is one of our top priorities: Tata Motors

    BharOS is here: All you need to know

    Smartphones to get tougher with the newest Corning Gorilla GlassVictus 2

    Related Topics

      Latest Videos

      BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

      Features

      BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
      Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

      Features

      Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
      iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

      News

      iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
      BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

      Features

      BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?