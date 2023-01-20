2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift to launch in India today: Expected price, specs and more

Hyundai Motor India will launch the 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift in the country today. The company started taking pre-orders for the Grand i10 Nios facelift from January 9 onwards for a token amount of Rs 11,000. Hyundai will offer a choice of six paint options: Spark Green, Polar White, Titan Grey, Fiery Red, Typhoon Silver, and Teal Blue. The Nios rivals the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Tata Tiago and more.

The 2023 version of the hatchback does not have diesel or turbo-petrol engine choices. Now, there is a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol unit (83PS/113.8Nm) with 5-speed MT and AMT options, and 1.2-litre Kappa dual fuel (petrol + CNG) unit ((69PS/95.2Nm)) with 5-speed MT. The hatchback will also be offered with a CNG alternative which will produce 68bhp and 95Nm mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.

The car will feature redesigned headlights, new front and rear bumpers, Y-shaped LED daytime running lights, a larger grille with a honey-comb pattern design, new LED rear lights, and a fresh set of 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. It will come with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging pad, footwell lights, leather-wrapped steering wheel, analogue instrument cluster with MID, and USB Type-C ports.

Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor India reported an 18.2 per cent increase in total sales at 57,852 units in December 2022. The company had sold 48,933 units in the same month in 2021, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said in a statement. Domestic sales grew by 20.2 per cent last month at 38,831 units as compared to 32,312 units in the year-ago month.

Exports also increased by 14.4 per cent at 19,021 units as against 16,621 units in December 2021, the company added. For the calendar year 2022, HMIL said it recorded its highest-ever domestic sales at 5,52,511 units with a growth of 9.4 per cent over 5,05,033 units posted in 2021.

Cumulative sales in 2022 stood at 7,00,811 units as against 6,35,413 units in 2021, a growth of 10.3 per cent. Exports grew by 13.7 per cent last year at 1,48,300 units as compared to 1,30,380 units in 2021, it added. HMIL Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) Tarun Garg a strong product portfolio aligned with consumer trends has led to HMIL recording its highest-ever domestic sales in 2022.