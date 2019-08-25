comscore 22 BSNL prepaid plans now have 250 minutes per day voice call FUP limit
  • Home
  • News
  • 22 BSNL prepaid plans now have 250 minutes per day voice call FUP limit: Check details
News

22 BSNL prepaid plans now have 250 minutes per day voice call FUP limit: Check details

News

It is noted that BSNL's total of 22 unlimited combo prepaid plans will now offer voice calling cap at 250 minutes per day. Different private telecom operators offer different voice calling limits per day or per week.

  • Published: August 25, 2019 2:34 PM IST
bsnl-logo-stock-image-bgr-1

BSNL has reportedly capped voice call minutes in for 22 of its unlimited combo prepaid plans starting August 19. As per TelecomTalk report, the state run telecom operator has implemented voice calling cap at 250 minutes per day. Initially, it was believed that only long-validity combo plans would be affected from this, but apparently all the plans with ‘Unlimited offering will get 250 minutes calling limit from now on.

It is noted that BSNL’s total of 22 unlimited combo prepaid plans will now offer voice calling cap at 250 minutes per day. Different private telecom operators offer different voice calling limits per day or per week. BSNL has now followed the same route. The telco has additionally confirmed that its popular Rs 1,098 prepaid plan will not get any voice calling FUP limit. The Rs 1,098 prepaid plan will continue to offer unlimited voice calls, 375GB of 2G/3G data without any daily FUP limit and 100 SMSes per day for 75 days.

BSNL now offers free Amazon Prime to all annual broadband plans starting Rs 399

Also Read

BSNL now offers free Amazon Prime to all annual broadband plans starting Rs 399

Here are the 22 BSNL prepaid plans with voice calling FUP limit

The long list of 22 BSNL prepaid plans include STV 9, STV 18, STV 29, STV 39, STV 43, STV 47, STV 78, STV 99, STV 118, STV 146, STV 187, STV 199, STV 298, STV 319, STV 349, STV 395, STV 392, STV 399, STV 447, STV 449, PV 96 and PV 1188, added report.

Last week, BSNL launched a new PV-49 prepaid recharge voucher with 180 days validity. This BSNL prepaid recharge voucher has been launched for Madhya Pradesh circle. It offers free mobile data and voice calls among other benefits.

BSNL now charging Rs 50 for SIM card replacement: All you need to know

Also Read

BSNL now charging Rs 50 for SIM card replacement: All you need to know

As mentioned above, it is a prepaid recharge voucher available for Rs 49. Launched with effect from August 20, 2019 (via DreamDTH), the BSNL prepaid plan offers 250 minutes of daily local and national voice calls for 9 days. After 9 days, local and national calls will be charged at 40 paise per minute. The plan also includes 1GB data valid for 15 days.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 25, 2019 2:34 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
22 BSNL prepaid plans now have 250 minutes per day voice call FUP limit: Check details
thumb-img
News
Oppo Reno 2Z live images leaked ahead of August 28 launch
thumb-img
News
Android Q is Android 10, and it's official
thumb-img
News
Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta

Editor's Pick

Oppo Reno 2Z live images leaked ahead of August 28 launch
News
Oppo Reno 2Z live images leaked ahead of August 28 launch
Tata Sky on WhatsApp: How to check balance, add and drop packs

How To

Tata Sky on WhatsApp: How to check balance, add and drop packs

OnePlus 7T render images, 360-degree video leaked online

News

OnePlus 7T render images, 360-degree video leaked online

Airtel now offers 5 prepaid data add-on plans starting Rs 28

News

Airtel now offers 5 prepaid data add-on plans starting Rs 28

Samsung Galaxy M30s to launch with 48MP camera in India next month: Report

News

Samsung Galaxy M30s to launch with 48MP camera in India next month: Report

Most Popular

Motorola One Action First Impressions

Dyson V11 Absolute Pro Review

Xiaomi Mi A3 first impressions

Realme 5 Hands-on and First Impressions

Realme 5 Pro First Impressions

22 BSNL prepaid plans now have 250 minutes per day voice call FUP limit: Check details

Oppo Reno 2Z live images leaked ahead of August 28 launch

OnePlus 7T render images, 360-degree video leaked online

Airtel now offers 5 prepaid data add-on plans starting Rs 28

Samsung Galaxy M30s to launch with 48MP camera in India next month: Report

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Related Topics

Related Stories

Airtel now offers 5 prepaid data add-on plans starting Rs 28

News

Airtel now offers 5 prepaid data add-on plans starting Rs 28
BSNL now offers free Amazon Prime to all annual broadband plans starting Rs 399

News

BSNL now offers free Amazon Prime to all annual broadband plans starting Rs 399
Vodafone brings back Rs 20 talk time plan for prepaid subscribers

News

Vodafone brings back Rs 20 talk time plan for prepaid subscribers
BSNL PV-49 with 180 days validity, 1GB data and more launched

News

BSNL PV-49 with 180 days validity, 1GB data and more launched
Reliance Jio, BSNL gain subscribers in June: TRAI

News

Reliance Jio, BSNL gain subscribers in June: TRAI

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus 7T रेंडर इमेज और 360-degree वीडियो में दिखा सर्कुलर कैमरा डिजाइन

Xiaomi Mi A3 अब 27 अगस्त को बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध

Samsung Galaxy M30s भारत में 48MP कैमरा के साथ अगले महीने होगा लॉन्च

Airtel ने 175 रुपये का ऐड ऑन डाटा पैक किया लॉन्च, 28 दिनों की वैलिडिटी के साथ मिल रहा है 6GB डाटा

Tata Sky ने HD set top box और Binge bundle ऑफर 4,999 रुपये में किया पेश

News

22 BSNL prepaid plans now have 250 minutes per day voice call FUP limit: Check details
News
22 BSNL prepaid plans now have 250 minutes per day voice call FUP limit: Check details
Oppo Reno 2Z live images leaked ahead of August 28 launch

News

Oppo Reno 2Z live images leaked ahead of August 28 launch
OnePlus 7T render images, 360-degree video leaked online

News

OnePlus 7T render images, 360-degree video leaked online
Airtel now offers 5 prepaid data add-on plans starting Rs 28

News

Airtel now offers 5 prepaid data add-on plans starting Rs 28
Samsung Galaxy M30s to launch with 48MP camera in India next month: Report

News

Samsung Galaxy M30s to launch with 48MP camera in India next month: Report