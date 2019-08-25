BSNL has reportedly capped voice call minutes in for 22 of its unlimited combo prepaid plans starting August 19. As per TelecomTalk report, the state run telecom operator has implemented voice calling cap at 250 minutes per day. Initially, it was believed that only long-validity combo plans would be affected from this, but apparently all the plans with ‘Unlimited offering will get 250 minutes calling limit from now on.

It is noted that BSNL’s total of 22 unlimited combo prepaid plans will now offer voice calling cap at 250 minutes per day. Different private telecom operators offer different voice calling limits per day or per week. BSNL has now followed the same route. The telco has additionally confirmed that its popular Rs 1,098 prepaid plan will not get any voice calling FUP limit. The Rs 1,098 prepaid plan will continue to offer unlimited voice calls, 375GB of 2G/3G data without any daily FUP limit and 100 SMSes per day for 75 days.

Here are the 22 BSNL prepaid plans with voice calling FUP limit

The long list of 22 BSNL prepaid plans include STV 9, STV 18, STV 29, STV 39, STV 43, STV 47, STV 78, STV 99, STV 118, STV 146, STV 187, STV 199, STV 298, STV 319, STV 349, STV 395, STV 392, STV 399, STV 447, STV 449, PV 96 and PV 1188, added report.

Last week, BSNL launched a new PV-49 prepaid recharge voucher with 180 days validity. This BSNL prepaid recharge voucher has been launched for Madhya Pradesh circle. It offers free mobile data and voice calls among other benefits.

As mentioned above, it is a prepaid recharge voucher available for Rs 49. Launched with effect from August 20, 2019 (via DreamDTH), the BSNL prepaid plan offers 250 minutes of daily local and national voice calls for 9 days. After 9 days, local and national calls will be charged at 40 paise per minute. The plan also includes 1GB data valid for 15 days.