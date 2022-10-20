comscore Google announces that over 250 million devices now run on Android Go
Google says over 250 million devices now run Android Go

Android 13 adds Google Play System updates to Go devices, which helps to make sure that devices are frequently receiving important software updates.

Image: Google

Google has announced that over 250 million monthly active devices are powered by Android Go, after the company declared the release of Android 13 (Go edition). The tech giant focused on three major qualities in Android 13– reliability, usability and customisation. Also Read - Microsoft plans to take on App Store, Play Store with Xbox-branded mobile game store

Android 13 adds Google Play System updates to Go devices, which helps to make sure that devices are frequently receiving important software updates. Go edition comes with built-in intelligence that helps to better utilise the phone, said the company. Also Read - Google unveils Android 13 Go Edition for budget smartphones: Check details

According to a Google blogpost, “This will make the delivery of critical updates quick and simple without compromising storage availability on the device. The result is a phone that stays up to date over time — and you don’t have to wait for the next release or a software push from your phone’s manufacturer to have the latest and greatest.” Also Read - Top 5 features coming to Google Chrome on Android tablets

The update offers a ‘Discover’ feature, that allows users to swipe right from the home screen to see a curated list of articles and other content.

The new release features Material You, which allows users to customise their smartphone’s color scheme to match the wallpaper. According to Google, “Besides making for a beautiful home screen, the dynamic coloring really helps make your smartphone feel unique to you.”

Users will get four corresponding color schemes to choose from, after setting the wallpaper image. This helps to make the device feel unique to the user.

Additionally, the Android 13 Go Edition operating system brings some of Android 13‘s key features such as Notification Permissions and App Language Preferences to budget smartphones.

“Our goal with this release is to support more possibilities for the millions of current and future owners of an Android Go device,” said the company in a blogpost.

“Look out for new devices launching with Android 13 (Go edition) in 2023,” it added.

–With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: October 20, 2022 12:32 PM IST
  • Updated Date: October 20, 2022 12:32 PM IST
