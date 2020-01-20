comscore 256MP camera on a phone spotted, expected to launch in 2020: Report
  • Home
  • News
  • 256MP camera on a phone spotted testing, expected to launch in 2020: Report
News

256MP camera on a phone spotted testing, expected to launch in 2020: Report

News

There is no specific information on the smartphone brand making the 256-megapixel camera powered smartphone, but the interface appears to be in line with likes of Xiaomi, Oppo, and Realme.

  • Published: January 20, 2020 9:49 AM IST
Oppo F15 First Impressions 1

While we are expecting 108-megapixel camera to go mainstream soon, a new post on Weibo has emerged with a hint of 256-megapixel camera mode. The alleged image shared by a Weibo user shows a camera interface screenshot in Mandarin highlighting a mode that is titled ‘256M’.

Related Stories


There is no specific information on the smartphone brand making the 256-megapixel camera powered smartphone, but the interface appears to be in line with likes of Xiaomi, Oppo, and Realme, reports 91mobiles. It is just a mere speculation that some smartphone brand has already started testing a 256-megapixel image sensor, but there is no mobile chipset which supports camera of that power. In fact, the upcoming flagship high-end chipset from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 865, is also expected to support 200-megapixel on a single lens.

256MP camera phone

Image via 91mobiles

Xiaomi Mi 10 with Snapdragon 865, 108MP camera could launch in mid-February

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi 10 with Snapdragon 865, 108MP camera could launch in mid-February

What is largely expected at present is that the Xiaomi could launch its Mi 10 with 108-megapixel in mid-February. The smartphone will be Xiaomi’s first flagship to sport the new Snapdragon 865 SoC. It was believed that Xiaomi will be the first brand to launch a phone with the latest Snapdragon processor. However, a mid- February launch could indicate the brand might only bag second place.

Watch Video: Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

Samsung is about to launch its next flagship series at an event on February 12. The launch of the upcoming Galaxy S11 aka Galaxy S20 before that of the Mi 10 would make the Galaxy S10 successor the first Snapdragon 865 sporting phone. Apart from the Snapdragon 856 and 108-megapixel primary camera in a quad-camera setup, Mi 10 is expected to include 66W fast charging and a high refresh rate display.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 20, 2020 9:49 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Oppo A31 certifications reveal key specifications
News
Oppo A31 certifications reveal key specifications
256MP camera on a phone spotted testing, expected to launch in 2020: Report

News

256MP camera on a phone spotted testing, expected to launch in 2020: Report

Samsung Galaxy S20 series specifications leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 series specifications leaked

Vodafone introduces Rs 997 prepaid plan with 180 validity

Telecom

Vodafone introduces Rs 997 prepaid plan with 180 validity

Apple tests option to disable UWB chip on iPhone 11 series

News

Apple tests option to disable UWB chip on iPhone 11 series

Most Popular

Oppo F15 First Impressions

Tecno Spark Go Plus Review

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha First Impressions

Honor 9X First Impressions

Nikon D780 First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi 10 design leaked; launching on February 11

WhatsApp hits 5 billion downloads on Android

Oppo A31 certifications reveal key specifications

256MP camera on a phone spotted testing, expected to launch in 2020: Report

Samsung Galaxy S20 series specifications leaked

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi 10 design leaked; launching on February 11

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 design leaked; launching on February 11
Oppo A31 certifications reveal key specifications

News

Oppo A31 certifications reveal key specifications
256MP camera on a phone spotted testing, expected to launch in 2020: Report

News

256MP camera on a phone spotted testing, expected to launch in 2020: Report
Flipkart and Amazon India sale: Top deals on smart TVs

Deals

Flipkart and Amazon India sale: Top deals on smart TVs
Oppo F15 First Impressions

Review

Oppo F15 First Impressions

हिंदी समाचार

Saregama Carvaan GX01 ईयरफोन भारत में लॉन्च, 1,599 रुपये में खरीदें

Airtel के 179 रुपये वाले प्रीपेड प्लान में यूजर्स को मिलेगा 2 लाख रुपये का बेनिफिट

व्हाट्सएप पर विज्ञापनों की बिक्री नहीं करेगी फेसबुक : रिपोर्ट

ऑनलाइन कोडिंग कोर्स से कर्मचारियों को प्रशिक्षित करेगी गूगल

मस्क की 2050 तक मंगल पर 10 लाख लोगों को भेजने की योजना

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 design leaked; launching on February 11
News
Xiaomi Mi 10 design leaked; launching on February 11
WhatsApp hits 5 billion downloads on Android

News

WhatsApp hits 5 billion downloads on Android
Oppo A31 certifications reveal key specifications

News

Oppo A31 certifications reveal key specifications
256MP camera on a phone spotted testing, expected to launch in 2020: Report

News

256MP camera on a phone spotted testing, expected to launch in 2020: Report
Samsung Galaxy S20 series specifications leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 series specifications leaked