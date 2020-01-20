While we are expecting 108-megapixel camera to go mainstream soon, a new post on Weibo has emerged with a hint of 256-megapixel camera mode. The alleged image shared by a Weibo user shows a camera interface screenshot in Mandarin highlighting a mode that is titled ‘256M’.

There is no specific information on the smartphone brand making the 256-megapixel camera powered smartphone, but the interface appears to be in line with likes of Xiaomi, Oppo, and Realme, reports 91mobiles. It is just a mere speculation that some smartphone brand has already started testing a 256-megapixel image sensor, but there is no mobile chipset which supports camera of that power. In fact, the upcoming flagship high-end chipset from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 865, is also expected to support 200-megapixel on a single lens.

What is largely expected at present is that the Xiaomi could launch its Mi 10 with 108-megapixel in mid-February. The smartphone will be Xiaomi’s first flagship to sport the new Snapdragon 865 SoC. It was believed that Xiaomi will be the first brand to launch a phone with the latest Snapdragon processor. However, a mid- February launch could indicate the brand might only bag second place.

Samsung is about to launch its next flagship series at an event on February 12. The launch of the upcoming Galaxy S11 aka Galaxy S20 before that of the Mi 10 would make the Galaxy S10 successor the first Snapdragon 865 sporting phone. Apart from the Snapdragon 856 and 108-megapixel primary camera in a quad-camera setup, Mi 10 is expected to include 66W fast charging and a high refresh rate display.