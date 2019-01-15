comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung to launch 3 new Galaxy A-series devices with in-display fingerprint sensor: Report
News

Samsung to launch 3 new Galaxy A-series devices with in-display fingerprint sensor: Report

News

The in-display fingerprint sensor is expected to be first introduced on the flagship Galaxy S10 series next month.

  • Published: January 15, 2019 10:52 AM IST
in-display-fingerprint-scanner-stock-image

With the Samsung Galaxy A8s launch last month, we are now slowly turning our heads towards the Galaxy S10 event, which is scheduled for February 20 in San Francisco. Being the 10th edition Galaxy S device, the smartphone is expected to carry some interesting features, one of which is said to be an in-display fingerprint sensor. But going by the company’s recent strategy, it is not too much to expect the feature be introduced on the Galaxy A-series as well.

If reports are to be believed, Samsung is planning on launching three new high-end Galaxy A-series devices boasting in-display fingerprint sensors. These devices, dubbed Galaxy A50, Galaxy A70 and A90, are expected to be launching sometime in the second quarter of this year.

According to a new report on ETnews, the new Samsung Galaxy A-series smartphones will be coming with Aegis Technology’s latest optical fingerprint reader underneath the display. Mass production will be handled by Partron and Mcnex. Additionally, the devices will also have dual or triple rear-camera setup, possibly similar to the current A-series models (Galaxy A9, A8, and A7), and have a ToF 3D sensor to measure the distance between the subject and improve results in portrait mode. In addition to these three models, this year we will have six more A-series devices in the updated lineup.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Look

According to previous leaks, the Samsung Galaxy A50 will feature a 24-megapixel camera at the back, and have 4GB of RAM, 64GB and 128GB storage options. It is expected to run Android 9.0 Pie OS out-of-the-box. The OS will be wrapped under Samsung’s new One UI. The Galaxy A50 was also spotted on Geekbench running the Exynos 9610 SoC under the hood.

  • Published Date: January 15, 2019 10:52 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung to launch 3 new Galaxy A-series devices with in-display fingerprint sensor: Report
thumb-img
News
LG V40 ThinQ India launch expected soon, to be Amazon exclusive
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi targets 1 million Redmi Note 7 sales by January end
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch and Mi TV 4A Pro 43-inch to go on sale on Flipkart today

Most Popular

Micromax Infinity N12 Review

Microsoft Surface Go Review

Huawei Y9 (2019) Hands-on and First Impressions

Honor 10 Lite Hands-On and First Impressions

Saregama Carvaan Gold Review

Xiaomi Mijia Laser Projector TV launched

Honor 10 Lite India launch LIVE updates

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T OxygenOS Open Beta 11 now available

Samsung to launch 3 new Galaxy A-series devices with in-display fingerprint sensor: Report

Xiaomi Mi 9 to boast over 24W fast charging support, hints CEO Lei Jun

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mijia Laser Projector TV launched

News

Xiaomi Mijia Laser Projector TV launched
Honor 10 Lite India launch LIVE updates

News

Honor 10 Lite India launch LIVE updates
Samsung to launch 3 new Galaxy A-series devices with in-display fingerprint sensor: Report

News

Samsung to launch 3 new Galaxy A-series devices with in-display fingerprint sensor: Report
Google Pixel 3 XL Lite may have 6GB RAM, hints Geekbench listing

News

Google Pixel 3 XL Lite may have 6GB RAM, hints Geekbench listing
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 now available at Rs 42,900

Deals

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 now available at Rs 42,900

हिंदी समाचार

Honor View 20 अमेजन पर हुआ प्री-ऑर्डर के लिए हुआ उपलब्ध, फ्री मिल रहे हैं 3 हजार के ईयरफोन

Realme 2 आज दोपहर 12 बजे सेल के लिए होगा उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

LG V40 ThinQ भारत में जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, होगा अमेजन एक्सक्लूसिव

Huami ने भारत में लॉन्च की Amazfit Verge स्मार्टवॉच, फोन की तरह कर सकते हैं कॉल

शाओमी ने किया दावा, 15 दिनों में बेचेंगे रेडमी नोट 7 प्रो के 10 लाख स्मार्टफोन

News

Xiaomi Mijia Laser Projector TV launched
News
Xiaomi Mijia Laser Projector TV launched
Honor 10 Lite India launch LIVE updates

News

Honor 10 Lite India launch LIVE updates
OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T OxygenOS Open Beta 11 now available

News

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T OxygenOS Open Beta 11 now available
Samsung to launch 3 new Galaxy A-series devices with in-display fingerprint sensor: Report

News

Samsung to launch 3 new Galaxy A-series devices with in-display fingerprint sensor: Report
Xiaomi Mi 9 to boast over 24W fast charging support, hints CEO Lei Jun

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 to boast over 24W fast charging support, hints CEO Lei Jun