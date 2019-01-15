Samsung to launch 3 new Galaxy A-series devices with in-display fingerprint sensor: Report

With the Samsung Galaxy A8s launch last month, we are now slowly turning our heads towards the Galaxy S10 event, which is scheduled for February 20 in San Francisco. Being the 10th edition Galaxy S device, the smartphone is expected to carry some interesting features, one of which is said to be an in-display fingerprint sensor. But going by the company’s recent strategy, it is not too much to expect the feature be introduced on the Galaxy A-series as well.

If reports are to be believed, Samsung is planning on launching three new high-end Galaxy A-series devices boasting in-display fingerprint sensors. These devices, dubbed Galaxy A50, Galaxy A70 and A90, are expected to be launching sometime in the second quarter of this year.

According to a new report on ETnews, the new Samsung Galaxy A-series smartphones will be coming with Aegis Technology’s latest optical fingerprint reader underneath the display. Mass production will be handled by Partron and Mcnex. Additionally, the devices will also have dual or triple rear-camera setup, possibly similar to the current A-series models (Galaxy A9, A8, and A7), and have a ToF 3D sensor to measure the distance between the subject and improve results in portrait mode. In addition to these three models, this year we will have six more A-series devices in the updated lineup.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Look

According to previous leaks, the Samsung Galaxy A50 will feature a 24-megapixel camera at the back, and have 4GB of RAM, 64GB and 128GB storage options. It is expected to run Android 9.0 Pie OS out-of-the-box. The OS will be wrapped under Samsung’s new One UI. The Galaxy A50 was also spotted on Geekbench running the Exynos 9610 SoC under the hood.