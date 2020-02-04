comscore Xiaomi working on 3 smartphones with Snapdragon 865 SoC | BGR India
3 Xiaomi smartphones in the pipeline boasting Snapdragon 865 SoC: Report

Xiaomi reportedly is working on three smartphones that use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. Two of which will have a 108MP camera sensor.

  Published: February 4, 2020 1:13 PM IST
With the second month of the year started, Xiaomi prepares its launch course in terms of high-end devices. Given this, the coming weeks will be pivotal for the Chinese firm, which aims to reveal several new smartphones focused on the premium-range segment of the market.

Accordingly, the upcoming Xiaomi flagship smartphones in 2020 would have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, presented last December, which offers exceptional performance in smartphones. XDA-Developers team has obtained the build.prop files for two Xiaomi devices codenamed ‘umi’ and ‘cmi’. These two names were also previously associated with 108-megapixel cameras, as listed in the MIUI gallery application.

Both the listed devices are likely the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro smartphones. Xiaomi has previously confirmed that the new Mi 10 phones will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, which is an improvement over the 700 series chipsets within the Mi Note 10 phones, which were the first to feature a 108-megapixel camera.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro is likely to have 66W fast charging and 16GB of RAM. It will also have a 120Hz refresh rate screen, accompanied by the SD865 chipset and Adreno 650 GPU. The Xiaomi Mi 10 smartphone will have the same camera configuration and the same SD865 SoC but will use slower charging.

The third smartphone with the Snapdragon 865 SoC is the Redmi K30 Pro. It comes with the code ‘Imi’, as per the Geekbench listing. However, it will keep the 64-megapixel camera sensor as the Redmi-K30 series. The rest of the hardware configuration of the Redmi K30 Pro will be based on the Redmi K30 5G smartphone.

Expected launch date

Xiaomi has an MWC 2020 event scheduled for February 24, where the Redmi K30 Pro is likely to make its debut. The Xiaomi Mi 10 series will, however, unveil next week in China at a separate event.

  Published Date: February 4, 2020 1:13 PM IST

