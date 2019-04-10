comscore
3-year-old kid locked iPad for 48 years by repeatedly entering wrong password

An iOS device locks the device for longer durations if a user keeps on inputting the wrong code number. 

  • Published: April 10, 2019 2:26 PM IST
apple-ipad-2018-review-bgr-1

Apple iPad with Apple Pencil

Apple has been touting its user data privacy and security for years now. It is a known fact that when it comes to security, Apple is the most trusted company to offer the safest computing device when compared with Android phones. However, the security measure seems to have turned bad for an iPad user as a 3-year-old kid locked his dad’s iPad when trying to unlock it with the wrong password repeatedly.

So, as is the case with Apple devices, when the kid tried to unlock the iPad repeatedly with a wrong code, the lockout security feature of the device kicked in and locked it. In addition to that, the iOS device locks the device for longer durations if a user keeps on inputting the wrong code number. The kid’s dad took this issue to Twitter to get some help, and tweeted “Uh, this looks fake but, alas, it’s our iPad today after 3-year-old tried (repeatedly) to unlock. Ideas?” Osnos tweeted. A photo of the iPad’s screen noted the device was disabled. It also had this mind-blowing message: “Try again in 25,536,442 minutes.”

Later, Twitterati suggested him a few crazy and unsensible ideas. A few advised him to “Call Tim Apple”, or “Put it in a bag of rice.” A Twitter user commented, “Time travel seems to be your best bet.” A few also gave a sensible suggestion. One of the users said, “Just connect it to the computer you originally synced it to iTunes on, let it sync and it’ll be fine.”

Watch: Apple iPad Pro 2018 Hands-on

However, the kid’s dad later tweeted saying “update on toddler-iPad-lock-out: Got it into DFU mode (don’t hold down the sleep/power button too long or you end up in recovery). Now restoring. Thanks to those who shared advice!” Besides, the moral of the story is iOS users should remember the right password correctly otherwise one knows what could be the result. Also, the issue clearly shows the prowess of Apple’s security mechanism.

हिंदी समाचार

स्नैपड्रैगन 855 और 10X जूम फीचर के साथ लॉन्च हुआ Oppo Reno, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

मोबाइल और PC पर ऐसे चेक करें अपना PF (Provident Fund) बैलेंस

Voto ने भारत में लॉन्च किया ड्यूल रियर कैमरे वाला V9 स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Amazon Fest: OnePlus 6T को सबसे कम कीमत में खरीदने का मौका

शॉपिंग के अलावा अब Amazon में फ्लाइट बुकिंग के साथ फूड भी होगा ऑर्डर!

