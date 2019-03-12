30th anniversary of the World Wide Web marked by Google Doodle

Internet Search and software giant Google is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the World Wide Web (WWW) with the help of its Google Doodle. This day marks 30 years since Sir Tim Berners-Lee, invented the World Wide Web, the space on the internet where users can go from one website to another with the help of URLs to browse through the information present. To be clear, today, March 12 in 1989, Tim submitted the proposal for the WWW to his boss with the title “Information Management: A Proposal”. To which his boss responded as “Vague but exciting”.

According to the information online, in the beginning, the WWW was really supposed to be “a large hypertext database with typed links” with the name “Mesh” that could help Tim and his colleagues at CERN share information between a number of computers. However, little did he know that this idea of sharing information between multiple computers would change the world at its core. As history would state, after the proposal Tim was allowed to turn the proposal into a working concept. To do this, he went about writing the HTML language, HTTP application, and a WorldWideWeb app, the first web browser in the world and a program to edit pages.

After two years of work, by 1991 external servers for the web were operational and running. The invention of www and the eventual evolution of the internet is now referred to as the Age of Information as anyone can go online and search the internet for any information that they require. Currently, there are about 2 billion websites on the internet helping users do almost anything possible.

WWW has grown to the mainstream space on the internet that has changed the face of technology and a significant percentage of population interacts with the internet in some way or the other every day. To be clear, www is not the internet per se, but it sure is what most people would use in their daily lives. This has also helped the internet turn into a “decentralized community” that is based on universal access, and “bottom-up design” where hundreds of thousands of systems come together to form the web.