4 new features coming to WhatsApp for Android

Here’s a look at the four upcoming WhatsApp features for Android users.

  • Published: April 2, 2019 5:46 PM IST
WhatsApp keeps on adding new features to its app whether it be Android or iOS platforms. To combat fake news, the messaging service earlier today unveiled a new Checkpoint Tipline, which will allow a user to check the authenticity of information received on WhatsApp. Furthermore, the Facebook-owned company also recently added two important features to the “forwarded” message feature in the beta Android version.

The Facebook-owned messaging platform also enabled fingerprint sensor to unlock the WhatsApp app for all Android beta users. WhatsApp is also testing the much-anticipated dark mode, which is soon expected to hit all the Android devices. Here’s a look at the four upcoming WhatsApp features for Android users.

WhatsApp Dark mode

WhatsApp has already started testing the most anticipated Dark mode feature, which will help save battery life up to some extent and also offer a slightly better experience to look at in dark rooms. The company is said to soon add the mode to its Android app. Notably, the feature is still in the testing phase as WhatsApp is adding new improvements in every new update. The screenshots shared by WABetaInfo showed that WhatsApp might use a dark grey color as the background color, the icons and headings in green color, sub-texts in white color. The feature was spotted in the 2.19.82 WhatsApp version for Android beta.

WhatsApp Authentication

The Facebook-owned company added an extra layer of security to the Android beta version by enabling the fingerprint sensor to unlock the WhatsApp app. This feature was spotted in 2.19.83 beta update version for Android. This feature will be available in the Settings menu > Account section > Privacy. Furthermore, you will be given three options to lock the app immediately, which includes after 1 minute, after 10 minutes or after 30 minutes.

Picture-in-Picture enhance mode

WhatsApp was also recently seen enhancing the Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode for Android. Last year, WhatsApp added the PiP feature to its platform, but it didn’t allow a user to switch chat without closing the video. The messaging service will soon release a new update, where WhatsApp will fix the limitation and users will be able to play videos even with the app closed.

WhatsApp Consecutive voice messages

WhatsApp is reportedly planning to add a consecutive voice messages feature to its Android app. This feature will allow users to play consecutive voice messages automatically, instead of playing a voice message manually. It was spotted in Android 2.19.86 WhatsApp Beta version, as per the cited source. This feature is under development and is expected to soon make its debut.

  • Published Date: April 2, 2019 5:46 PM IST

