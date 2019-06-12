Thomson has launched a new range of official Android televisions in India today. These smart TVs offer 4K resolution with HDR10 support and come in four screen sizes of 43-inch, 49-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch. Thomson says that these run Android TV OS, with Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. The new Thomson Android TV range includes some pre-loaded applications such as Netflix, YouTube, Google Play store, Google Play Music and Google Play Movies.

Thomson Android TV price in India

The all-new 43-inch Android TV has been priced at Rs 29,999, while the 49-inch model will cost Rs 34,999. The other two 55-inches is priced at Rs 38,999 and the 65-inches is priced at Rs 59,999. Thomson will be selling these televisions on e-commerce partner website Flipkart in India.

“We are proud to announce Thomson 65 inches Android TV, which will be India’s first 4K official Android that echoes the ‘Make in India’ initiative. It is a great feeling especially when you have seen the evolution of smart TVs. We had launched Thomson TV with open source 4.4 version and today we are launching an official Android with the latest Oreo version. This TV will change the whole ecosystem in India as it comes with some great features like Google Assistant, Netflix, some 5000 more TV apps/games, an inbuilt Chrome-Cast, Dolby sound, 2.5 GB RAM, 16 GB ROM and much more,” said Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO of SPPL, Exclusive Brand Licensee of Thomson TVs in India.

Apart from 4K and HDR 10, these Android TVs also offer DOLBY Audio and DTS TruSurround. It also features an inbuilt Chromecast, 2.5GB RAM and 16GB inbuilt-storage. Thomson will ship these TVs with a voice-enabled Android remote control that supports the Google Assistant and hot keys for Netflix as well as Google Play.