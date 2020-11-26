comscore 43 banned Chinese apps removed from Google Play Store | BGR India
43 banned Chinese apps removed from Google Play Store, App Store

The government of India banned 43 Chinese apps earlier this week. They have now been removed from Google Play Store as well as Apple App Store.

Chinese apps banned

The government of India banned 43 Chinese apps earlier this week. They have now been removed from Google Play Store as well as Apple App Store. This means none of these apps are no longer available for download in India. However, if any of these 43 apps are already downloaded on your smartphone you will still be able to use them for now. Also Read - No idea on PUBG Mobile India release date, says Microsoft Azure after bombarded with queries

Some of the most popular apps that the government has banned this time include AliExpress, Lalamove India, Snack Video, WeDate, Alibaba Workbench, among others. The government banned these apps in the country under section 69A of the Information Technology Act. Notably, this is the third set of apps that the Indian government banned in the country amid the tension between India and China at the border. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India launch soon, could release for Android users first

On June 28, the government of India banned 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, Camscanner and more in the county. Following which 108 more Chinese apps were banned in the country including the very popular PUBG Mobile, among others. All of these apps were also banned under section 69A of the Information Technology Act. Also Read - 43 Chinese apps banned in India: Here's a full list of all blocked Chinese apps

PUBG Mobile relaunch soon

None of these banned Chinese apps are available in the country anymore. However, PUBG Mobile is gearing up to return to India soon. The company has officially announced the return of PUBG Mobile in the country as PUBG Mobile India. PUBG Corporation has announced that the PUBG Mobile India game will be tailored keeping in mind the requirements of Indian players.

A few weeks ago, PUBG’s parent company KRAFTON signed a deal with Microsoft Azure to have it host PUBG games. This clearly means that PUBG Corp is working towards reducing Chinese connection for which the game was banned by the Indian government. PUBG recently said that the privacy and security of Indian players are going to be the company’s topmost priority hereafter.

Recently, a report suggested that the APK link of PUBG Mobile India Google Play Store was briefly listed on the official website. Another report now suggests that the PUBG Mobile India will be released in the first week of December and first for Android users followed by iOS.

  Published Date: November 26, 2020 11:45 AM IST

