43 Chinese apps banned in India: Full list of all blocked apps

The Indian government has banned 43 more Chinese apps in the country under section 69A of the Information Technology Act. This is the third set of Chinese apps that the government has blocked amid the India-China tension at the border. Some of the most popular apps banned in India previously include TikTok, PUBG Mobile, Camscanner, among others. None of these blocked Chinese apps are available in India right now. However, PUBG Mobile is gearing up to return as PUBG Mobile in the country. Also Read - India bans 43 more Chinese apps over security concerns

Why are the apps banned?

This is the third phase of apps that the Indian government has banned in a row. The move from the Indian government comes amid ongoing border tensions between India and China. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India trailer shared on WhatsApp is fake, no official release announced yet

After banning the new 43 Chinese apps the Centre issued an official statement that stated, “This action was taken based on the inputs regarding these apps for engaging in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.” Also Read - PUBG India Pvt Ltd now registered in India, registrations for PUBG Mobile India said to be open

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology further stated that the order for blocking access to these apps by users in India is based on reports received from the Indian Cyber Crime Co-ordination Center, Ministry of Home Affairs.

Full list of 43 Chinese apps banned

AliSuppliers Mobile App

Alibaba Workbench

AliExpress – Smarter Shopping, Better Living

Alipay Cashier

Lalamove India – Delivery App

Drive with Lalamove India

Snack Video

CamCard – Business Card Reader

CamCard – BCR (Western)

Soul- Follow the soul to find you

Chinese Social – Free Online Dating Video App & Chat

Date in Asia – Dating & Chat For Asian Singles

WeDate-Dating App

Free dating app-Singol, start your date!

Adore App

TrulyChinese – Chinese Dating App

TrulyAsian – Asian Dating App

ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles

DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online

AsianDate: find Asian singles

FlirtWish: chat with singles

Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat

Tubit: Live Streams

WeWorkChina

First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online

Rela – Lesbian Social Network

Cashier Wallet

MangoTV

MGTV-HunanTV official TV APP

WeTV – TV version

WeTV – Cdrama, Kdrama&More

WeTV Lite

Lucky Live-Live Video Streaming App

Taobao Live

DingTalk

Identity V

Isoland 2: Ashes of Time

BoxStar (Early Access)

Heroes Evolved

Happy Fish

Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island！

Munchkin Match: magic home building

Conquista Online II

List of other Chinese apps banned in India

On June 28, the government of India banned 59 Chinese apps like TikTok, Camscanner and more in the county. Following which the government banned 108 more Chinese apps including the very popular PUBG Mobile, among others. All of these apps were also banned under section 69A of the Information Technology Act. Here are the list of previously banned Chinese apps.

APUS Launcher Pro- Theme, Live Wallpapers, Smart

APUS Launcher -Theme, Call Show, Wallpaper, HideApps

APUS Security -Antivirus, Phone security, Cleaner

APUS Turbo Cleaner 2020- Junk Cleaner, Anti-Virus

APUS Flashlight-Free & Bright

Cut Cut – Cut Out & Photo Background Editor

Baidu

Baidu Express Edition

FaceU – Inspire your Beauty

ShareSave by Xiaomi: Latest gadgets, amazing deals

CamCard – Business Card Reader

CamCard Business

CamCard for Salesforce

CamOCR

InNote

VooV Meeting – Tencent Video Conferencing

Super Clean – Master of Cleaner, Phone Booster

WeChat reading

Government WeChat

Small Q brush

Tencent Weiyun

Pitu

WeChat Work

Cyber Hunter

Cyber Hunter Lite

Knives Out-No rules, just fight!

Super Mecha Champions

LifeAfter

Dawn of Isles

Ludo World-Ludo Superstar

Chess Rush

PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik

PUBG MOBILE LITE

Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade

Art of Conquest: Dark Horizon

Dank Tanks

Warpath

Game of Sultans

Gallery Vault – Hide Pictures And Videos

Smart AppLock (App Protect)

Message Lock (SMS Lock)-Gallery Vault Developer Team

Hide App-Hide Application Icon

AppLock

AppLock Lite

Dual Space – Multiple Accounts & App Cloner

ZAKZAK Pro – Live chat & video chat online

ZAKZAK LIVE: live-streaming & video chat app

Music – Mp3 Player

Music Player – Audio Player & 10 Bands Equalizer

HD Camera Selfie Beauty Camera

Cleaner – Phone Booster

Web Browser & Fast Explorer

Video Player All Format for Android

Photo Gallery HD & Editor

Photo Gallery & Album

Music Player – Bass Booster – Free Download

HD Camera – Beauty Cam with Filters & Panorama

HD Camera Pro & Selfie Camera

Music Player – MP3 Player & 10 Bands Equalizer

Gallery HD

Web Browser – Fast, Privacy & Light Web Explorer

Web Browser – Secure Explorer

Music player – Audio Player

Video Player – All Format HD Video Player

Lamour Love All Over The World

Amour- video chat & call all over the world.

MV Master – Make Your Status Video & Community

MV Master – Best Video Maker & Photo Video Editor

APUS Message Center-Intelligent management

LivU Meet new people & Video chat with strangers

Carrom Friends : Carrom Board & Pool Game-

Ludo All Star- Play Online Ludo Game & Board Games

Bike Racing : Moto Traffic Rider Bike Racing Games

Rangers Of Oblivion : Online Action MMO RPG Game

Z Camera – Photo Editor, Beauty Selfie, Collage

GO SMS Pro – Messenger, Free Themes, Emoji

U-Dictionary: Oxford Dictionary Free Now Translate

Ulike – Define your selfie in trendy style

Tantan – Date For Real

MICO Chat: New Friends Banaen aur Live Chat karen

Kitty Live – Live Streaming & Video Live Chat

Malay Social Dating App to Date & Meet Singles

Alipay

AlipayHK

Mobile Taobao

Youku

Road of Kings- Endless Glory

Sina News

Netease News

Penguin FM

Murderous Pursuits

Tencent Watchlist (Tencent Technology

Learn Chinese AI-Super Chinese

HUYA LIVE – Game Live Stream

Little Q Album

Fighting Landlords – Free and happy Fighting Landlords

Hi Meitu

Mobile Legends: Pocket

VPN for TikTok

VPN for TikTok

Penguin E-sports Live assistant

Buy Cars-offer everything you need, special offers and low prices

iPick

Beauty Camera Plus – Sweet Camera & Face Selfie

Parallel Space Lite – Dual App

“Chief Almighty: First Thunder BC

MARVEL Super War NetEase Games

AFK Arena

Creative Destruction NetEase Games

Crusaders of Light NetEase Games

Mafia City Yotta Games

Onmyoji NetEase Games

Ride Out Heroes NetEase Games

Yimeng Jianghu-Chu Liuxiang has been fully upgraded

Legend: Rising Empire NetEase Games

Arena of Valor: 5v5 Arena Games

Soul Hunters

Rules of Survival

TikTok

Shareit

Kwai

UC Browser

Baidu map

Shein

Clash of Kings

DU battery saver

Helo

Likee

YouCam makeup

Mi Community

CM Browers

Virus Cleaner

APUS Browser

ROMWE

Club Factory

Newsdog

Beutry Plus

WeChat

UC News

QQ Mail

Weibo

Xender

QQ Music

QQ Newsfeed

Bigo Live

SelfieCity

Mail Master

Parallel Space

Mi Video Call – Xiaomi

WeSync

ES File Explorer

Viva Video – QU Video Inc

Meitu

Vigo Video

New Video Status

DU Recorder

Vault- Hide

Cache Cleaner DU App studio

DU Cleaner

DU Browser

Hago Play With New Friends

Cam Scanner

Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile

Wonder Camera

Photo Wonder

QQ Player

We Meet

Sweet Selfie

Baidu Translate

Vmate

QQ International

QQ Security Center

QQ Launcher

U Video

V fly Status Video

Mobile Legends

DU Privacy