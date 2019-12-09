comscore 44 million Microsoft users using breached passwords: What you need to do
  44 million Microsoft users using breached passwords: Here's what you need to do
44 million Microsoft users using breached passwords: Here's what you need to do

Microsoft revealed that millions of accounts were found to be using breached usernames and passwords in Q1 of 2019.

  Published: December 9, 2019 10:14 AM IST
Over 44 million Azure and Microsoft Services Accounts (MSA) users are using leaked credentials to log into their accounts, as per Microsoft. The company analyzed a database containing 3 billion leaked credentials from security breaches. Its identity threat research team found that over 44 million Microsoft user accounts had a severe security problem.

Microsoft revealed that millions of accounts were using breached usernames and passwords in Q1 of 2019. Following this, the firm wants users to reset the passwords of their accounts. You can sign in to your Microsoft account and change your current password easily. The company’s team carried out a scan of most of the accounts between January and March this year.

Mircosoft’s team regularly checks billions of credentials obtained from different breaches to look for compromised credentials in the Microsoft systems. “For the leaked credentials for which we found a match, we force a password reset. No additional action is required on the consumer side,” the company said in a statement.

On the enterprise side, Microsoft will elevate the user risk and alert the administrator so that a credential reset can be enforced. “Given the frequency of passwords being reused by multiple individuals, it is critical to back your password with some form of strong credential,” suggested the tech giant.

Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) is an important security mechanism that can dramatically improve your security posture. “Our numbers show that 99.9 percent of identity attacks have been thwarted by turning on MFA,” said Microsoft.

Separately, last month, Microsoft released the latest Windows 10 November 2019 update to compatible devices. It is pertinent to note that this update is more like the service packs found with previous versions of Windows operating system (OS). The Windows update is available for users seeking to install the latest release. Those looking to install the update can open their Windows Update settings. You then need to click on Update & Security > Windows Update and select Check for updates. After the update appears, you can select Download and install now option.

With inputs from IANS

  Published Date: December 9, 2019 10:14 AM IST

