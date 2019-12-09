Over 44 million Azure and Microsoft Services Accounts (MSA) users are using leaked credentials to log into their accounts, as per Microsoft. The company analyzed a database containing 3 billion leaked credentials from security breaches. Its identity threat research team found that over 44 million Microsoft user accounts had a severe security problem.

Microsoft revealed that millions of accounts were using breached usernames and passwords in Q1 of 2019. Following this, the firm wants users to reset the passwords of their accounts. You can sign in to your Microsoft account and change your current password easily. The company’s team carried out a scan of most of the accounts between January and March this year.

Watch: Microsoft Surface Go First Look

Mircosoft’s team regularly checks billions of credentials obtained from different breaches to look for compromised credentials in the Microsoft systems. “For the leaked credentials for which we found a match, we force a password reset. No additional action is required on the consumer side,” the company said in a statement.

On the enterprise side, Microsoft will elevate the user risk and alert the administrator so that a credential reset can be enforced. “Given the frequency of passwords being reused by multiple individuals, it is critical to back your password with some form of strong credential,” suggested the tech giant.

Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) is an important security mechanism that can dramatically improve your security posture. “Our numbers show that 99.9 percent of identity attacks have been thwarted by turning on MFA,” said Microsoft.

