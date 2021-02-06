The internet services in Jammu and Kashmir were suspended on August 2, 2019, citing security concerns as the the Centre abrogated special status of the erstwhile state.

High-speed 4G internet services are being restored in the entire Union Territory of Jammu Kashmir, almost 18 months after it was suspended in August 2019. The spokesperson of the Jammu and Kashmir administration, Rohit Kansal, took to Twitter to make the announcement. “4G mobile internet services being restored in entire J&K,” he said in a tweet. Also Read - Mobile internet service restored in Kashmir

To recall, internet services in Jammu and Kashmir were suspended on August 2, 2019, citing security concerns as the the Centre abrogated special status of the erstwhile state. It was bifurcated into union territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. Also Read - Mobile internet services suspended in Kashmir; Here is what we know

The internet was restored six months later in January 2020, though only at 2G speeds. On August 16 last year, 4G internet services for postpaid users were restored in two of the 20 districts including Udhampur in Jammu and Ganderbal in Kashmir on a “trial basis”. The rest of the districts in the UT continued to face a ban on 4G services.

4G Mubarak! For the first time since Aug 2019 all of J&K will have 4G mobile data. Better late than never. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 5, 2021

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah reacted to the development by putting out a tweet in which he said,”4G Mubarak! For the first time since Aug 2019 all of J&K will have 4G mobile data. Better late than never.”