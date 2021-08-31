comscore 5 budget Realme phones get expensive: Check new prices of Realme 8, 8 5G, C11, C21, C25s
5 budget Realme phones get expensive: Check new prices of Realme 8, 8 5G, C11, C21, C25s

Realme increases prices of five of its budget smartphones including Realme 8, Realme 8 5G, Realme C11, Realme C21, and Realme C25s. Check new prices here.

realme-8-5G-price

Price of five Realme phones increased in India. These smartphones include the Realme 8, the Realme 8 5G, the Realme C11 (2021), the Realme C21 and the Realme C25s. The prices of these phones have been increased by up to Rs 1500. The new prices are already updated on all channels including online and offline. Also Read - Realme smartphones to get virtual RAM feature soon: List of devices revealed

The company has not specifically revealed the reason behind the price increase of these Realme phones yet. But we expect it to be the same reason that Redmi stated at the time of increasing prices of its Redmi Note 10 series recently. The reason behind frequently price hikes is due to component prices getting expensive. Also Read - Deal of the day, August 30: Realme Narzo 30 5G gets discounted by Rs 2,000

Check new prices of the Realme 8, the Realme 8 5G, the Realme C11 (2021), the Realme C21 and the Realme C25s phones here. Also Read - Realme C21Y budget phone sale in India today: Check specs, price, discount offer, and more

Realme 8 new price in India

-Realme 8 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model is now available at a price of Rs 15,999 up from Rs 14,499.

-Realme 8 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model now comes at a price of Rs 16,999 up from Rs 15,499.

-Realme 8 top-end model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage also gets hiked to Rs 17,999 from original price of Rs 16,499.

Realme 8 5G new price in India

-Realme 8 5G 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model now comes at a price of Rs 15,499 up from Rs. 13,999.

-Realme 8 5G 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model now comes at a price of Rs 16,499 from Rs 14,999.

-Realme 8 5G 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is now available at Rs 18,499, up from Rs. 16,999.

Realme C11 (2021) new price in India

-Realme C11 (2021) 2GB RAM + 32GB storage now comes at a price of Rs 7,299, up from Rs 6,999.

-Realme C11 (2021) 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model now comes at a price of Rs 8,799, up from Rs 8,499.

Realme C21 new price in India

-Realme C21 3GB RAM + 32G storage model is now available at a price of Rs 8,999, up from Rs 8,499.

-Realme C21 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model price has been increased to Rs 9,999 from Rs 9,499.

Realme C25s new price in India

– Realme C25s 4GB RAM + 64GB storage now comes at a price of Rs 10,999, up from Rs 10,499.

-Realme C25s 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model price has been increased to Rs 11,999 from Rs 11,499.

  • Published Date: August 31, 2021 9:31 AM IST
  • Updated Date: August 31, 2021 9:43 AM IST

5 budget Realme phones get expensive: Check new prices of Realme 8, 8 5G, C11, C21, C25s
5 budget Realme phones get expensive: Check new prices of Realme 8, 8 5G, C11, C21, C25s
Best Sellers