5 smartphones expected to launch in May 2019: OnePlus 7 Pro, Pixel 3a XL, Nokia 8.1 Plus and more

In the past few weeks, we witnessed a bunch of new budget smartphones, which includes Realme 3 Pro, Redmi 7, Redmi Y3, Infinix Smart 3 Plus, Oppo A5s, Vivo Y17 and more. Now, smartphone makers such as Google, OnePlus, Honor, Nokia are expected to launch their premium devices in May 2019. The handsets that are expected to make their debut in May are OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro, Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Nokia 8.1 Plus, and ASUS Zenfone 6Z. Here’s all we know about the upcoming smartphones.

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus has already confirmed that it will launch its latest OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro devices on May 14. The company will be hosting events at multiple places, which also includes India. The launch event will kick off at 8:15PM IST. The OnePlus 7 Pro is tipped to offer a Quad HD+ Super AMOLED display with a fast refresh rate of 90Hz. It is expected to feature a triple rear camera, consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. It will reportedly offer 3x optical zoom.

There could be a pop-up selfie camera mechanism. It could pack a 4,000mAh battery with 30W Warp Charge support. Both the OnePlus 7 and the “Pro” are likely to ship with Oxygen OS 9.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie. The OnePlus 7 will offer slightly toned-down specifications. Unlike the OnePlus 7 Pro, the standard variant will sport a notched display design along with dual rear cameras. Both the units are expected to be powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC. Besides, just yesterday, it was revealed that the OnePlus 7 Pro’s OLED display has received an A+ rating from DisplayMate ahead of the official launch. The handset is said to arrive with a big 6.7-inch display.

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL

Google is expected to launch the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL devices on May 7 in the US. If leaks and rumors are to be believed, the Pixel 3a could bear a 5.6-inch display with full HD+ (2220 x 1080 pixels) resolution. The more premium Pixel 3a XL smartphone is tipped to pack a bigger 6-inch FHD+ display. The standard variant might house a Snapdragon 670 SoC and the “XL” version of the Pixel 3a could be built around a Snapdragon 710 CPU under the hood. In terms of optics, a few reports suggest that the Pixel 3a XL will come with a single 12.2-megapixel rear camera, identical to the flagship Pixel 3 smartphones.

For selfies, we might get to see a single 8-megapixel camera on the front. Both the upcoming Pixel devices might be available in 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option. Furthermore, the mid-rangers will also sport a 3.5mm audio jack, and offer support for fast charging using the USB Type-C port. As for the pricing, in the Canadian market, the Pixel 3a could reportedly be priced at CAD $649 (approximately Rs 33,900), whereas the Pixel 3a XL could be priced at CAD $799 (approximately Rs 41,500).

Nokia 8.1 Plus

Earlier this month, HMD Global launched Nokia X71 in Taiwan alongside the flagship Nokia 9 PureView. The company is said to launch the same device globally as Nokia 8.1 Plus in May. As for the specifications, the Nokia X71 was launched with a 6.39-inch PureDisplay with Full HD+ resolution, 93 percent screen to body ratio and 19.3:9 aspect ratio. The handset houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC aided by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. It also supports expandable storage up to 256GB via microSD card.

For imaging, the Nokia X71 comes with a 48-megapixel camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. There is a 16-megapixel shooter punched into the display. It runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. The Android One device offers a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack, and a 3,500mAh battery with fast charging support. It is priced at TWD 11,900 (approximately Rs 26,700) in Taiwan.

Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro

Honor will reportedly launch the Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro handsets on May 21 in London. The flagship Honor 20 line up is expected to be powered by a top-notch 7nm Kirin 980 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM, Mali-G76 GPU and dual NPU. Similar to the Huawei P30 series, the Honor 20 might settle with triple rear cameras, and the Honor 20 Pro could offer quad camera setup.

For selfies, the devices might come with a 32-megapixel front-facing shooter. Honor could stuff in a small 3,650mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging in the more premium Honor 20 Pro device. It could also come pack Gaming+, Link Turbo, CPU & GPU Turbo, and other features. As for the pricing, the Honor 20 Pro is expected to come with a starting price of RMB 2,999 (approximately Rs 30,000).

Asus Zenfone 6Z

Asus is said to unwrap the Zenfone 6Z, on May 16, 2019, and the event will reportedly take place in Spain. It is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core CPU aided by 6GB of RAM. The device could ship with Android 9.0 Pie operating system. We might get to see a bezel-less display with a fancy punch-hole display camera design. Asus could stuff in a pop-up selfie camera, similar to what we have seen on the Vivo V15 Pro and OPPO F11 Pro units. In terms of camera, a few reports claimed that the handset will bear a triple-camera setup at the rear. The forthcoming handset will be a sequel to the ZenFone 5Z, which is priced below Rs 30,000.