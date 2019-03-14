comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • 50 million cyber threats detected in H2 2018: Seqrite
News

50 million cyber threats detected in H2 2018: Seqrite

News

With more than 2,000 detections on a daily basis, ransomware remained one of the most persistent threats deployed by cybercriminals.

android-malware-stock-image

Researchers detected close to 50 million cyber threats targeting enterprises during the second half of 2018, according to a new report from Seqrite, the enterprise arm of global IT security firm Quick Heal Technologies.

These detections included known and unknown threats such as cryptojacking, ransomware, trojans, exploits, worms, infectors, potentially unwanted applications (PUAs), and adware, said the report entitled “Seqrite Threat Report H2 2018” on Wednesday.

Researchers at Seqrite found an average of more than 15,000 cryptojacking hits a day, totaling more than 2.76 million detections.

With more than 2,000 detections on a daily basis, ransomware remained one of the most persistent threats deployed by cybercriminals.

There was also a sharp increase in the number of fileless malware, underlining the importance of robust, multi-layered defense that is rightly deployed and configured, the report said.

The information technology (IT) and IT enabled services industry was highlighted as the most targeted sector, accounting for 27.83 per cent of the total malware detections during the second half of 2018.

Professional services followed close on its heels with a detection share of 24.43 per cent, while manufacturing (17.70 per cent) and education (11.08 per cent) were also identified as at-risk industries.

  • Published Date: March 14, 2019 9:27 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro next sale on March 20
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro next sale on March 20
How to turn on dark mode on Slack

How To

How to turn on dark mode on Slack

Airtel revises Rs 398 prepaid plan to offer 105GB data, unlimited calling

News

Airtel revises Rs 398 prepaid plan to offer 105GB data, unlimited calling

How to connect Xbox One X controller with PC

Gaming

How to connect Xbox One X controller with PC

Firefox Send is a new free file transfer service promising secure data transfer facility

News

Firefox Send is a new free file transfer service promising secure data transfer facility

Most Popular

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701GX First Impressions: Raw power never looked this refined

Dell XPS 15 9570 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review

Oppo F11 Pro First Impressions

Vivo V15 Pro Review

50 million cyber threats detected in H2 2018: Seqrite

Facebook denies cyber attack as Whatsapp, Instagram, Messenger suffer outage

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro next sale on March 20

WhatsApp to continue taking measures to limit viral content

Airtel revises Rs 398 prepaid plan to offer 105GB data, unlimited calling

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

Related Topics

Related Stories

50 million cyber threats detected in H2 2018: Seqrite

News

50 million cyber threats detected in H2 2018: Seqrite
Banking malware apps on Google Play used motion sensors to hide detection: Trend Micro

News

Banking malware apps on Google Play used motion sensors to hide detection: Trend Micro
Google removes 85 adware apps from Play Store that were installed 9 million times

News

Google removes 85 adware apps from Play Store that were installed 9 million times
Google removes 22 malware apps from Google Play Store

News

Google removes 22 malware apps from Google Play Store
Microsoft removes fake ad from Bing that served malicious Chrome download link

News

Microsoft removes fake ad from Bing that served malicious Chrome download link

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi के लेटेस्ट Redmi Note 7 को मिलने लगा अपडेट, पहले से बेहतर होगा कैमरा

आज दोपहर 12 बजे एक बार फिर मिलेगा रिलायंस JioPhone 2 खरीदने का मौका, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Mobiistar X1 Notch रिव्यू: बजट सेगमेंट का स्टाइलिश दावेदार

लॉन्च से पहले सामने आई Huawei P30 Pro की मेजर स्पेसिफिकेशंस, ये होंगी खूबियां

Poco Days सेल: शाओमी Poco F1 पर मिल रहा है 3,500 रुपये की बंपर डिस्काउंट

News

50 million cyber threats detected in H2 2018: Seqrite
News
50 million cyber threats detected in H2 2018: Seqrite
Facebook denies cyber attack as Whatsapp, Instagram, Messenger suffer outage

News

Facebook denies cyber attack as Whatsapp, Instagram, Messenger suffer outage
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro next sale on March 20

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro next sale on March 20
WhatsApp to continue taking measures to limit viral content

News

WhatsApp to continue taking measures to limit viral content
Airtel revises Rs 398 prepaid plan to offer 105GB data, unlimited calling

News

Airtel revises Rs 398 prepaid plan to offer 105GB data, unlimited calling