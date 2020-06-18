52 Chinese apps red-flagged by Indian Intel agencies

Indian intelligence agencies have asked the government to block or advise people to stop using a bunch of applications that are apparently extracting user data. These Chinese apps, 52 in number are linked to neighboring country China, with whom India is currently facing complications due to a border face-off. Also Read - TikTok-parent ByteDance to shut Vigo Video in India by October 31

The concern raised is that the applications in question end up extracting a huge amount of private data and sending this outside India, said people familiar to the matter in a report by Hindustan Times. The list of applications includes popular tools that are used by lots of people in the country. These Chinese apps include TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, Xender, and Clean Master, among many others. Also Read - Google pulls down TikTok clone app from Play Store

As per the report, a senior government official also said that the recommendations of the intelligence agencies against these Chinese apps had been supported by the National Security Council Secretariat, which felt that the apps could be detrimental to the country’s security. “The discussions on the recommendations are continuing,” said an official, adding that the risks associated with each of the 52 Chinese apps will have to be examined one by one before such a measure can be implemented. Also Read - Remove China Apps viral application taken down from Google Play Store

Which Chinese apps are in question?

The Chinese apps are listed as follows. TikTok, Vault-Hide, Vigo Video, Bigo Live, Weibo, WeChat, SHAREit, UC News, UC Browser, BeautyPlus, Xender, ClubFactory, Helo, LIKE, Kwai, ROMWE, SHEIN, NewsDog, Photo Wonder, APUS Browser, VivaVideo- QU Video Inc, Perfect Corp, CM Browser, and Virus Cleaner (Hi Security Lab).

Also in the list of Chinese apps is Mi Community, DU recorder, YouCam Makeup, Mi Store, 360 Security, DU Battery Saver, DU Browser, DU Cleaner, DU Privacy, Clean Master – Cheetah, CacheClear DU apps studio, Baidu Translate, Baidu Map, Wonder Camera, ES File Explorer, QQ International, QQ Launcher, QQ Security Centre, QQ Player, QQ Music, QQ Mail, QQ NewsFeed, WeSync, SelfieCity, Clash of Kings, Mail Master, Mi Video call-Xiaomi, and Parallel Space.