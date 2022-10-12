2 / 5

Iqoo Z6 Lite 5G

iQoo Z6 Lite 5G comes with a 2.5D flat frame design with an AG finish. The phone features a 6.58-inch full HD+ display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz, touch sampling rate of 240Hz and a resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels. It is powered by the 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset that offers support for advanced features such as a four-component cooling system and ultra game mode for gaming. This processor is coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage space. For photography, the iQoo Z6 Lite sports a dual rear camera setup that houses a 50MP eye autofocus camera, and 2MP macro camera. On the front, it has an 8MP front-facing camera. It comes with a Super Night Mode feature with appropriate night filters.