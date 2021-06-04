5G JioPhone launch could be around Diwali this year, price to be around Rs 3,500

Reports previously revealed that Jio-Google 5G smartphone will launch at the company’s annual general meeting (AGM) 2021 set for June 24. Fresh reports suggest a completely different story here. New media reports suggest that the 5G JioPhone will launch around Diwali this year. So, there’s still time to get our hands on the upcoming Google-Jio 5G smartphone. Also Read - 5G JioPhone, JioBook laptop, Jio 5G rollout and other announcements expected on June 24

Earlier this week, Google CEO Sundar Pichai revealed that it is working closely with Reliance Jio to launch the 5G smartphone for Indian consumers soon. Pichai didn’t reveal the launch timeline, and neither has Reliance Jio yet. New media reports suggest that the Jio-Google 5G smartphone aka the JioPhone 5G will launch around October – November, which is around Diwali this year. We suggest you take this information with a pinch of salt and wait for either Jio or Google to reveal official launch details. Also Read - Fake WhatsApp message claims free internet for three months, don't fall for it

Latest reports suggest that people close to the development said that the 5G smartphone is currently being tested in the manufacturing facilities of “Dixon Technologies, Flextronics Technologies, UTL Neolyncs, and Wingtech Mobiles”. Also Read - 5G JioPhone launch likely on June 24: Top 5 things about the Jio-Google 5G smartphone

The same reports also reveal that the JioPhone 5G smartphone has already crossed the R&D (research and development) stage. The telecom operator is reportedly looking to source the components for it from companies like Tata Electronics. Jio still hasn’t confirmed these details yet.

Reports hint at the price of the JioPhone 5G. As per the latest reports, the upcoming Google-Jio 5G smartphone could be priced below $50, which comes roughly around Rs 3650. Overall, it is likely that the phone could be priced around Rs 3500. It also added that the pre-bookings of the 5G JioPhone could start soon. The official timeline hasn’t been revealed yet.

Sources close to the development said that Google’s role in this project is to optimise the software for the 5G device while Wingtech will design the hardware. The report further suggests that other vendors involved will be working on assembling the smartphone.

As far as the release date is concerned, the executive said, since the trials and tests are underway, the 5G smartphone could launch by the last quarter of this calendar year.