5G harmful for people? Juhi Chawla says 5G radiation is harmful, injurious to health

Is 5G radiation harmful for people? Well, that is what actor Juhi Chawla feels. This isn't the first time that concerns over 5G radiation have been highlighted. Infact, there were reports until a few weeks ago that 5G radiation caused coronavirus, ofcourse it was later proved to be false. The 5G radiation never caused COVID-19 virus, atleast there are no proven facts on the same.

Earlier today, Chawla filed plea in Delhi HC claiming 5G is extremely harmful for mankind and is injurious to the health and safety of the people. She said, "we have sufficient reason to believe that the radiation is extremely harmful and injurious to the health and safety of the people."

She stated in the statement, "We are not against the implementation of technological advancements. On the contrary, we enjoy using the latest products that the world of technology has to offer, including in the field of wireless communications. However, whilst using the latter kind of devices, we are in a constant dilemma, because after doing our own research and studies regarding the RF radiation from wirefree gadgets and network cell towers, we have sufficient reason to believe that the radiation is extremely harmful and injurious to the health and safety of the people."

The official statement further directed the concerned department to certify that 5G technology is safe for humans and all kinds of animals and birds. Chawla also demanded a study to ensure that the implementation of 5G would be safe not just in current times but also in the near future.

“The present suit is being instituted in order to seek a direction from this Hon’ble court to the arrayed Defendants, to certify to us and, therefore, to the public at large, that 5G technology is safe to humankind, man, woman, adult, child, infant, animals and every type of organisms, to flora, to fauna, and in support thereof, to produce their respective studies regarding RF radiation through mobile cell towers, and if not already conducted, to also conduct an efficient research, and without participation of private interest, and to subsequently furnish the report and declare whether or not the implementation of 5G in India would be safe, keeping in regards the health and safety of the present and future citizenry on India, including little children and infants, as well as infants of generations to come,” the statement read.