comscore 5G service revenue to reach $315 billion globally in 2023: Report
  • Home
  • News
  • 5g Service Revenue To Reach 315 Billion Globally In 2023
News

5G service revenue to reach $315 billion globally in 2023

News

The report forecasts over 600 million new 5G subscriptions will be created next year, despite the anticipated economic downturn in 2023.

Highlights

  • 5G service revenue is expected to reach $315 billion in 2023.
  • Revenue will be driven by the accelerating migration of cellular subscriptions to 5G.
  • Over 95 per cent of global 5G connections in 2027 will be connected personal devices.
5G

5G service revenue to reach $315 billion globally in 2023 Image: Pixabay

The global 5G service revenue is expected to reach $315 billion in 2023, rising from $195 billion this year, a new report showed on Monday. This represents growth of over 60 per cent in a single year for operator-billed 5G service revenue, according to Juniper Research. Also Read - 5G in India: Here is when your Vivo smartphone will get 5G support

“Despite the growth of the Internet of Things, revenue from consumer connections will continue to be the cornerstone of 5G operator revenue increase,” said research co-author Olivia Williams. Over 95 per cent of global 5G connections in 2027 will be connected personal devices such as smartphones, tablets and mobile broadband routers,” Williams added. Also Read - BSNL to deploy 4G in January 2023, 5G in August 2023: Report

The increase in revenue will be driven by the accelerating migration of cellular subscriptions to 5G networks; owing to operator strategies that minimise or remove any premium over existing 4G subscription offerings. Also Read - Xiaomi partners with Airtel for a seamless 5G experience on its 5G phones

It forecasts over 600 million new 5G subscriptions will be created next year, despite the anticipated economic downturn in 2023. The report predicts growth of 5G networks will continue, and over 80 per cent of global operator-billed revenue will be attributable to 5G connections by 2027.

In addition, the ability of standalone 5G networks to offer ‘network slicing’ will act as the ideal platform for the growth of 5G private network revenue.

Standalone 5G uses next-generation core networks supporting network slicing technology, which can be used to take a ‘slice’ of public 5G infrastructure and provide it to private network users.

In turn, this helps mitigate the cost of private 5G network hardware and increase its overall value proposition, all against a background of deteriorating macro-economic conditions, the report said.

 

(IANS)

  • Published Date: October 24, 2022 7:40 PM IST
  • Updated Date: October 24, 2022 7:45 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Review
Reviews
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Review
Force Gurkha 5-door interior revealed ahead of launch: Check images, launch date, price here

News

Force Gurkha 5-door interior revealed ahead of launch: Check images, launch date, price here

Harry Potter mobile games magic up $1 billion in global player spending: Check details

News

Harry Potter mobile games magic up $1 billion in global player spending: Check details

Apple's new Mac Pro to come with 48 CPU core M2 chip: Details here

News

Apple's new Mac Pro to come with 48 CPU core M2 chip: Details here

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

5G service revenue to reach $315 billion globally in 2023: Report

Force Gurkha 5-door interior revealed ahead of launch: Check images, launch date, price here

Harry Potter mobile games magic up $1 billion in global player spending: Check details

New OTT release October 2022: Top 7 web series to watch this Diwali weekend on Netflix, Amazon Prime, ZEE5

New OTT release October 2022: Top 7 web series to watch this Diwali weekend on Netflix, Amazon Prime, ZEE5

How to not get scammed when shopping online for phones and electronics

Top 5 Best Laptops under Rs 50000, Check out the Video

'Digital art offers a wide reach and brings ideas together more quickly: Sudeepti Tucker

Shopping on Dhanteras 2022? Digital gold starting at Re 1 is good option

Top 5 Features and Updates Coming Soon on WhatsApp, Watch Video for Updates

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Top 5 Best Laptops under Rs 50000 | From Acer to Realme, Check out these amazing Laptops

Features

Top 5 Best Laptops under Rs 50000 | From Acer to Realme, Check out these amazing Laptops
Nissan X-Trail 4th Generation UNVEILED at Nissan Launch Event 2022, Check out the First Look

Hands On

Nissan X-Trail 4th Generation UNVEILED at Nissan Launch Event 2022, Check out the First Look
Nissan Qashqai UNVEILED at the Nissan Event 2022, Check out the First Look

Hands On

Nissan Qashqai UNVEILED at the Nissan Event 2022, Check out the First Look
WhatsApp Feature Alert !! Top 5 Features and Updates Coming Soon on this messaging platform

Features

WhatsApp Feature Alert !! Top 5 Features and Updates Coming Soon on this messaging platform