Apple has been busy lately, and it’s not just with the next iPhone or iPad. The brand has since ventured into a lot of other products and even held a strong foot in some of them, like the AirPod. Now, according to new information, the Cupertino-based company will be diving into more products. The brand has reportedly planned a bunch of devices to launch in the first half of 2020. These include a high-end set of headphones, a new wireless charger and tracking tags.

Apart from the new products, Apple has also been working on the updated iPad Pro, a new MacBook Pro, a MacBook Air and a 4.7-inch iPhone. The iPhone is likely to be the rumored Apple iPhone 9. The reports come from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via MacRumors). We are still not sure if the Apple iPhone 9 will be the true successor to the SE. They may even end up being two separate new devices. Anyway, here are the six new products mentioned in the report.

AirTags

The tracking tags, which will likely be called the Apple tag or AirTags are not exactly new information. Since a software leak last year, a tile-like Bluetooth tracker that can track down lost items was expected. The tracker can also use ultra-wideband (UWB) which is used in the latest iPhones to do the same. These tags will be small enough to attach to your keys or put inside your wallet. They can then be tracked using the ‘Find my’ application on iOS devices.

Apple iPhone 9 / iPhone SE 2

The same can be said for the 4.7-inch LCD iPhone. Rumors of an Apple iPhone SE successor, likely called the iPhone 9 or the iPhone SE 2, have been out there for months now. The new phone will feature the body of the iPhone 8 with updated specifications, including the A13 chip from the iPhone 11. The new iPhone could also bring back the long lost TouchID feature we last saw along with the home button on the iPhone 8. Kuo also reported that the new iPhone, irrespective of what it ends up being named, will start at $399 (about Rs 28,500).

Wireless charging mat

Apple tried introducing a revolutionary charging mat in the form of the AirPower wireless charger in 2017. The charging mat announced alongside the iPhone X promised to charge an iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods at the same time. It did this by using a multiple-coil design that also eliminated the need for precise positioning. Unfortunately, the AirPower project was later cancelled because it could not “achieve Apple’s high standards”.

However, Apple Senior Vice President, Dan Riccio had also stated that wireless is indeed the future. He added that Apple would continue to push the wireless experience forward. Now, it is interesting to see the brand take a second shot at the product three years later. It is still unknown if the new product will carry AirPower-level promises or be something smaller.

High-end Apple Headphones

Apple has reportedly been working on purely Apple-branded over-ear headphones for years. The product could certainly be pushed now, at a time when the AirPods and AirPods Pro are popular. The trend leaves a lot of headphone-room for Apple to capitalize on. The report by Kuo doesn’t provide details on whether this new product will be simply a pair of noise-cancelling headphones or something more than that.

New iPad Pro

The brand’s refreshed models of the iPad are one of the two least surprising bits in the predictions. The last model of the iPad Pro was launched in October 2018. The new one could launch around the same time this year. According to the report, the new iPad could feature a triple-lens rear camera, similar to the iPhone 11 Pro. Moreover, it could feature an upgraded A13X processor to be on par with the new iPhone series.

Updated MacBook Pro and MacBook Air

Just like the iPad, the 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air are also in dire need of an upgrade. Apple ditched the Butterfly-Keyboard in favor of a scissor-switch style keyboard on the 16-inch MacBook Pro last year. The update still hasn’t come to the 13-inch MacBook and the MacBook Air. While Kuo’s report doesn’t specify more, we could expect Intel’s latest 10th generation chips on the new devices.

