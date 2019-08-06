Six out of every seven smartphones sold in India came from the top five smartphone brands. These include Xiaomi, Samsung, Vivo, Realme, and Oppo. As per the latest CyberMedia Research (CMR) report, the Indian smartphone market grew five percent in Q2 2019.

Indian smartphone market

During this quarter, Xiaomi continued its dominance in the country’s smartphone market. But, Samsung closed the gap on the back of its India-first strategy and a strong portfolio refresh, with Galaxy A and M series.

“The India smartphone market is increasingly driven by affordable smartphones (Rs 7,000-Rs 25,000). Smartphone brands are focused on driving consumer upgrades from entry-level buyers to affordable and premium segment (>INR 25,000) with interesting new propositions,” Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR, said in a statement.

China-based BBK group also pulled alongside Xiaomi capturing a combined 30 per cent share. BBK is the parent company of Oppo, Vivo, Realme, and OnePlus.

“Realme, the youngest brand in the Indian smartphone market, with its focus on technological innovations, and market leading specs, as well as aggressive market pricing, was the fastest to secure 8 per cent market share,” said Anand Priya Singh, Analyst-IIG, CMR.

Feature phone market

Meanwhile, the feature phone market in India declined sharply by around 27 percent year on year (YoY). Much of this is because of lower demand for the JioPhone. Reliance Jio saw a 56 percent annual drop in shipments, in comparison to Q2 2018.

Samsung, Lava and itel registered a positive growth during Q2 2019. Nokia had a YoY drop of 21 percent in shipments. The top five feature phone brands contributed 78 percent of the shipments.

With Inputs from IANS