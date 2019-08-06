comscore Indian smartphone market grew 5 percent in Q2 2019: CMR
  • Home
  • News
  • 6 out of every 7 smartphones sold in India was a Xiaomi, Samsung, Vivo, Realme or Oppo
News

6 out of every 7 smartphones sold in India was a Xiaomi, Samsung, Vivo, Realme or Oppo

News

Xiaomi continued to dominate the Indian smartphone market. But Samsung closed in on the back of its Galaxy A and Galaxy M series.

  • Published: August 6, 2019 9:44 AM IST
man_calling_over_smartphone_pixabay

Six out of every seven smartphones sold in India came from the top five smartphone brands. These include Xiaomi, Samsung, Vivo, Realme, and Oppo. As per the latest CyberMedia Research (CMR) report, the Indian smartphone market grew five percent in Q2 2019.

Indian smartphone market

During this quarter, Xiaomi continued its dominance in the country’s smartphone market. But, Samsung closed the gap on the back of its India-first strategy and a strong portfolio refresh, with Galaxy A and M series.

“The India smartphone market is increasingly driven by affordable smartphones (Rs 7,000-Rs 25,000). Smartphone brands are focused on driving consumer upgrades from entry-level buyers to affordable and premium segment (>INR 25,000) with interesting new propositions,” Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR, said in a statement.

China-based BBK group also pulled alongside Xiaomi capturing a combined 30 per cent share. BBK is the parent company of Oppo, Vivo, Realme, and OnePlus.

“Realme, the youngest brand in the Indian smartphone market, with its focus on technological innovations, and market leading specs, as well as aggressive market pricing, was the fastest to secure 8 per cent market share,” said Anand Priya Singh, Analyst-IIG, CMR.

Feature phone market

Meanwhile, the feature phone market in India declined sharply by around 27 percent year on year (YoY). Much of this is because of lower demand for the JioPhone. Reliance Jio saw a 56 percent annual drop in shipments, in comparison to Q2 2018.

Samsung, Lava and itel registered a positive growth during Q2 2019. Nokia had a YoY drop of 21 percent in shipments. The top five feature phone brands contributed 78 percent of the shipments.

With Inputs from IANS

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 6, 2019 9:44 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers
thumb-img
News
Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Flipkart teaser out
thumb-img
News
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro first sale tomorrow: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Huami Amazfit Verge Lite launched in India via Flipkart
News
Huami Amazfit Verge Lite launched in India via Flipkart
Realme 3i to go on sale today at 12PM

News

Realme 3i to go on sale today at 12PM

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 with ECG sensor launched

News

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 with ECG sensor launched

Independence Day sale: Up to 50% off on Honor phones

Deals

Independence Day sale: Up to 50% off on Honor phones

Flipkart all set to launch its free video streaming service in India: Report

News

Flipkart all set to launch its free video streaming service in India: Report

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10+ long-term Review

Oppo A9 review

Realme 3i Review

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) First Impressions

Lenovo IdeaPad C340 Review

WhatsApp may soon support third-party stickers: Report

Indian smartphone market grew 5% in Q2 2019: CMR

Huami Amazfit Verge Lite launched in India via Flipkart

Realme 3i to go on sale today at 12PM

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 with ECG sensor launched

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Internet penetration is the biggest challenge in India: APUS Group

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Related Topics

Related Stories

Indian smartphone market grew 5% in Q2 2019: CMR

News

Indian smartphone market grew 5% in Q2 2019: CMR
Realme 3i to go on sale today at 12PM

News

Realme 3i to go on sale today at 12PM
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 with ECG sensor launched

News

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 with ECG sensor launched
Independence Day sale: Up to 50% off on Honor phones

Deals

Independence Day sale: Up to 50% off on Honor phones
Flipkart all set to launch its free video streaming service in India: Report

News

Flipkart all set to launch its free video streaming service in India: Report

हिंदी समाचार

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 की प्रीबुकिंग भारत में शुरू, फ्री मिल रहा है  Huawei Sport BT हेडफोन और 15,600mAh पावरबैंक

Realme 3i की सेल आज, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

iFFALCON K31 Smart TV series भारत में 4K resolution के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, कल फ्लैश सेल में आएगा

LG X2 2019 स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Google Lens फ्री में करें डाउनलोड, Smartphone को बनाए और भी स्मार्ट

News

WhatsApp may soon support third-party stickers: Report
News
WhatsApp may soon support third-party stickers: Report
Indian smartphone market grew 5% in Q2 2019: CMR

News

Indian smartphone market grew 5% in Q2 2019: CMR
Huami Amazfit Verge Lite launched in India via Flipkart

News

Huami Amazfit Verge Lite launched in India via Flipkart
Realme 3i to go on sale today at 12PM

News

Realme 3i to go on sale today at 12PM
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 with ECG sensor launched

News

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 with ECG sensor launched