Realme has confirmed in advance that its Realme X and Realme Pro series will get the Android 11 update. In a recent #AskMadhav episode, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth asserted that all the phones will get one major Android OS update as well as two years of security patch updates. Hearing this, a few Realme users took to Twitter to confirm whether their Realme phone will get the Android 11 update or not.

To this, Realme India CMO Francis Wang confirmed on Twitter that both the Realme X series and Realme Pro series will get two major Android updates. This clearly confirms that both the Realme X and Pro series will receive the Android 11 OS update too. The list of phones that will get the Android 11 update includes Realme X2 Pro, Realme X2, Realme XT, Realme X, Realme 5 Pro, and Realme 3 Pro. These Realme phones are confirmed to receive two major Android updates.

Watch: Realme X2 Review

As for the Android 10 update, the Realme XT just recently received the latest Android OS update. The Realme X phone is expected to receive the latest Android OS update in February 2020. Phones like Realme X2 and Realme X2 Pro will get the Android 10 update in March 2020, as per the company’s Android 10 roadmap.

A few days back, the brand rolled out the Android 10 update for its Realme 3 Pro phone. The Realme 5 Pro is scheduled to receive the latest Android OS update in February 2020. Furthermore, the roadmap also includes the Realme 3, Realme 5 and Realme 3i. These three smartphones will get Android 10 in the second quarter of 2020. The update will also reach the old Realme 2 Pro device later in the third quarter.

Features Realme 5 Pro Realme X2 Price 13999 16999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Android 9 Pie Display 6.3-inch FHD+-2340x1080pixels Super AMOLED-6.4-inch FHD+ -2400x1080pixels Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage 4GB RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera Quad cameras – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP 32MP Battery 4,035mAh 4,000mAh

Story Timeline