6G to arrive in India by 2030, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi while addressing a programme marking the silver jubilee celebrations of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) said that 5G will contribute immensely towards the growth and development of Indian economy. “It’s estimated that in the coming time, 5G will contribute $450bn to the Indian economy,” PM Modi said in a conference today. Also Read - PM Narendra Modi inaugurates India's first 5G testbed

He also said that 6G services will arrive in India by the end of this decade and that a task force was already working towards building 6G capabilities in the country. “By the end of this decade, we should be able to launch 6G services, our task force is working on it,” PM Modi added. Also Read - India's semiconductor consumption to cross $80 billion by 2026, says PM Modi

Emphasising on the importance of connectivity, the Prime Minister said that connectivity will determine the pace of progress in 21st century India. “5G technology will also going to bring positive changes in the governance of the country, ease of living and ease of doing business. This will boost growth in every sector like agriculture, health, education, infrastructure and logistics,” PM Modi said during the video conference.

“This will also increase convenience and create many employment opportunities. For rapid roll-out of 5G, efforts of both the government and industry are needed,” he added.

During this address, the Prime Minister also said that every village in the country is being connected with optical fibre. While noting that before 2014, “not even 100 village panchayats in India were provided with optical fibre connectivity,” the Prime Minister said, “Today we have made broadband connectivity reach about 1.75 lakh gram panchayats. Hundreds of government services are reaching the villages because of this.”

During the video conference, wherein he released a postal stamp commemorating TRAI’s silver jubilee celebrations, the PM noted that India was the ‘fastest in the world in terms of teledensity and internet users’.

“In the last 8 years, we have infused a new energy into the telecom sector with the ‘Panchamrita’ of Reach, Reform, Regulate, Respond and Revolutionise. TRAI has played a very important role in this,” he said at the occasion.