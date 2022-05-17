comscore 6G to arrive in India by 2030, says PM Modi
  • Home
  • News
  • 6g Connectivity To Arrive In India By The End Of This Decade Says Pm Modi On Trais 25th Anniversary
News

6G connectivity to arrive in India by the end of this decade, says PM Modi on TRAI’s 25th anniversary

News

PM Modi today said that 5G connectivity will contribute $450 billion to India's economy. He also said that 6G will arrive in India by 2030.

Narendra-Modi

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi while addressing a programme marking the silver jubilee celebrations of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) said that 5G will contribute immensely towards the growth and development of Indian economy. “It’s estimated that in the coming time, 5G will contribute $450bn to the Indian economy,” PM Modi said in a conference today. Also Read - PM Narendra Modi inaugurates India's first 5G testbed

He also said that 6G services will arrive in India by the end of this decade and that a task force was already working towards building 6G capabilities in the country. “By the end of this decade, we should be able to launch 6G services, our task force is working on it,” PM Modi added. Also Read - India's semiconductor consumption to cross $80 billion by 2026, says PM Modi

Emphasising on the importance of connectivity, the Prime Minister said that connectivity will determine the pace of progress in 21st century India. “5G technology will also going to bring positive changes in the governance of the country, ease of living and ease of doing business. This will boost growth in every sector like agriculture, health, education, infrastructure and logistics,” PM Modi said during the video conference.

“This will also increase convenience and create many employment opportunities. For rapid roll-out of 5G, efforts of both the government and industry are needed,” he added.

During this address, the Prime Minister also said that every village in the country is being connected with optical fibre. While noting that before 2014, “not even 100 village panchayats in India were provided with optical fibre connectivity,” the Prime Minister said, “Today we have made broadband connectivity reach about 1.75 lakh gram panchayats. Hundreds of government services are reaching the villages because of this.”

During the video conference, wherein he released a postal stamp commemorating TRAI’s silver jubilee celebrations, the PM noted that India was the ‘fastest in the world in terms of teledensity and internet users’.

“In the last 8 years, we have infused a new energy into the telecom sector with the ‘Panchamrita’ of Reach, Reform, Regulate, Respond and Revolutionise. TRAI has played a very important role in this,” he said at the occasion.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 17, 2022 2:09 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Elon Musk says Twitter deal cannot move forward until it proves bot claims
News
Elon Musk says Twitter deal cannot move forward until it proves bot claims
PM Narendra Modi launches 5G testbed: here's how it will benefit you

Telecom

PM Narendra Modi launches 5G testbed: here's how it will benefit you

6G to arrive in India by 2030, says PM Modi

News

6G to arrive in India by 2030, says PM Modi

Apple new App Store policy allows developers to charge more without user consent

News

Apple new App Store policy allows developers to charge more without user consent

Here's everything we know about Apple iPhone 14 so far

Mobiles

Here's everything we know about Apple iPhone 14 so far

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Elon Musk says Twitter deal cannot move forward until it proves bot claims

PM Narendra Modi launches 5G testbed: here's how it will benefit you

6G to arrive in India by 2030, says PM Modi

Apple new App Store policy allows developers to charge more without user consent

Here's everything we know about Apple iPhone 14 so far

What to expect from iPhone 14 series speculated features and specs

Story of the world s cheapest car: Ratan Tata reveals the idea behind Tata Nano

Top 5 Crypto Currency Apps in India

Try these Battery Saving Tips That Really Work On iPhone

Steps to Remove WhatsApp account from Multiple Devices

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Keeway: तीन नए टू-वीलर्स के साथ भारत में हुई इस जबरदस्त ब्रांड की एंट्री, 10,000 रुपये में कर सकते हैं बुक

इंतजार खत्म! 'RRR' की OTT रिलीज डेट कंफर्म, Netflix पर इस दिन होगी स्ट्रीम

BGMI 2.0 में शुरू हो गया फुटबॉल मैच, जानें कहां और कैसे लेना है इसमें हिस्सा

भारत में जल्द धूम मचाएगी Royal Enfield Scram 450, टेस्टिंग मॉडल में नजर आईं ये खूबियां

पीएम मोदी ने भारत का पहला '5G टेस्टबेड' देश को किया समर्पित, 5G टेस्टिंग के लिए बनेंगे 'आत्मनिर्भर'

Latest Videos

iPhone 14 Series, Speculated Features and Specifications to expect from iPhone 14 series

News

iPhone 14 Series, Speculated Features and Specifications to expect from iPhone 14 series
Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 200 2022 – First Drive Review

Reviews

Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 200 2022 – First Drive Review
Sennheiser SPORT TWS Review: All you need to know about it

Reviews

Sennheiser SPORT TWS Review: All you need to know about it
Moto edge 30 launched in India at ₹27,999, Check out its unboxing and first look of the smartphone

Hands On

Moto edge 30 launched in India at ₹27,999, Check out its unboxing and first look of the smartphone

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999