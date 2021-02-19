Apple is recruiting engineers to work on the sixth-generation cellular connectivity or 6G. The Cupertino technology giant posted job ads for positions for wireless system research engineers for current and next-generation networks at its Silicon Valley and San Diego offices, according to a Bloomberg report. Also Read - Apple could manufacture iPad in India as it lobbies for incentives

The job announcement talks about the “opportunity to craft next-generation wireless technology that will have a deep impact on future Apple products”. Further, the research and designing of 6G wireless communication systems for radio access networks will also be a part of the role. Also Read - Malware designed specifically for Apple's new M1 chipset discovered by researchers

Of course, 6G is a distant dream as of now as the current 5G technology has not been deployed globally yet. In fact, 4G LTE remains a mainstream mobile network in many countries. However, it looks like Apple wants to be at the forefront for when the 6G technology is rolled out. Also Read - 5 truly wireless earphones to get if you are serious about music

Apple to develop 6G wireless technology

To recall, Apple reportedly joined the Next G Alliance in November last year. Among key goals of the Next G Alliance is to “advance North American global leadership over the 5G evolutionary path and 6G early development”.

“The job listings are another signal of Apple’s continued push into developing more technology in-house,” Bloomberg said in its report.

The entire iPhone 12 series was the first from the company to support 5G technology. According to a Counterpoint Research report of December last year, Apple iPhone 12 was the best-selling 5G smartphone model globally in October 2020 within two weeks of it going on sale. The iPhone 12 Pro took the second position.

However, 5G has not yet been extended to its other devices such as Apple Watch or iPads. In fact, older iPhones still run 4G as of now. Even though the 5G adoption has picked up gradually around the world, Apple’s rival Samsung launched its first 5G smartphone back in 2019, the Galaxy S10 5G.

In 2019, Samsung opened a new research centre for the development of core technologies for 6G mobile technologies to accelerate the development of solutions and standardization of 6G. LG is another company that opened its 6G research centre in collaboration with the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST). Huawei, Nokia, and more players are said to be developing 6G as well.