comscore Apple 6G Wireless Technology: Apple job ads for engineers to develop 6G Wireless Technology
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple is hiring engineers to develop 6G wireless technology
News

Apple is hiring engineers to develop 6G wireless technology

News

Apple has posted job ads for positions for wireless system research engineers for developing 6G wireless technology at its Silicon Valley and San Diego offices.

Apple-logo-1200

Apple is recruiting engineers to work on the sixth-generation cellular connectivity or 6G. The Cupertino technology giant posted job ads for positions for wireless system research engineers for current and next-generation networks at its Silicon Valley and San Diego offices, according to a Bloomberg report. Also Read - Apple could manufacture iPad in India as it lobbies for incentives

The job announcement talks about the “opportunity to craft next-generation wireless technology that will have a deep impact on future Apple products”. Further, the research and designing of 6G wireless communication systems for radio access networks will also be a part of the role. Also Read - Malware designed specifically for Apple's new M1 chipset discovered by researchers

Of course, 6G is a distant dream as of now as the current 5G technology has not been deployed globally yet. In fact, 4G LTE remains a mainstream mobile network in many countries. However, it looks like Apple wants to be at the forefront for when the 6G technology is rolled out. Also Read - 5 truly wireless earphones to get if you are serious about music

Apple to develop 6G wireless technology

To recall, Apple reportedly joined the Next G Alliance in November last year. Among key goals of the Next G Alliance is to “advance North American global leadership over the 5G evolutionary path and 6G early development”.

“The job listings are another signal of Apple’s continued push into developing more technology in-house,” Bloomberg said in its report.

The entire iPhone 12 series was the first from the company to support 5G technology. According to a Counterpoint Research report of December last year, Apple iPhone 12 was the best-selling 5G smartphone model globally in October 2020 within two weeks of it going on sale. The iPhone 12 Pro took the second position.

However, 5G has not yet been extended to its other devices such as Apple Watch or iPads. In fact, older iPhones still run 4G as of now. Even though the 5G adoption has picked up gradually around the world, Apple’s rival Samsung launched its first 5G smartphone back in 2019, the Galaxy S10 5G.

In 2019, Samsung opened a new research centre for the development of core technologies for 6G mobile technologies to accelerate the development of solutions and standardization of 6G. LG is another company that opened its 6G research centre in collaboration with the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST). Huawei, Nokia, and more players are said to be developing 6G as well.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 19, 2021 4:35 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Apple is hiring engineers to develop 6G Wireless Technology
News
Apple is hiring engineers to develop 6G Wireless Technology
Nokia 3.4 in pictures: Nordic design, Android One experience at Rs 11,999

Photo Gallery

Nokia 3.4 in pictures: Nordic design, Android One experience at Rs 11,999

Nokia 3.4 in pictures: Nordic design, clean Android One experience, and more at Rs 11,999

Photo Gallery

Nokia 3.4 in pictures: Nordic design, clean Android One experience, and more at Rs 11,999

Vaio Z (2021) powered by 11th gen Intel Core i7 processor launched: Price, specifications

Laptops

Vaio Z (2021) powered by 11th gen Intel Core i7 processor launched: Price, specifications

Nokia 3.4 first impressions: Smartly tuned, well priced

Reviews

Nokia 3.4 first impressions: Smartly tuned, well priced

Fortnite Season 5: How to hit opponent after a Zero Point Dash

Gaming

Fortnite Season 5: How to hit opponent after a Zero Point Dash

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Apple is hiring engineers to develop 6G Wireless Technology

Vaio Z (2021) powered by 11th gen Intel Core i7 processor launched: Price, specifications

NASA Perseverance rover landing on Mars in 360-degree

OnePlus 9 Pro tipped to feature 120Hz LTPO display, quad camera

Microsoft Office 2021 announced: Here's what is new

Android 12 developer preview reveals major UI changes

Top 5 truly wireless earphones available in India

5 tips to help you replace your chunky laptop with a lightweight Apple iPad

Here's what all you need to consider before buying a vacuum cleaner

Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 India launch by mid-March: What we know

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple is hiring engineers to develop 6G Wireless Technology

News

Apple is hiring engineers to develop 6G Wireless Technology
Apple planning to manufacture iPads in India

News

Apple planning to manufacture iPads in India
Apple M1 chipset gets its first malware, discovered in Safari browser

News

Apple M1 chipset gets its first malware, discovered in Safari browser
Top 5 truly wireless earphones available in India

Features

Top 5 truly wireless earphones available in India
Samvad to compete with Sandes to Realme Narzo 30 series launch date reveal: Top tech news today

News

Samvad to compete with Sandes to Realme Narzo 30 series launch date reveal: Top tech news today

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Redmi K40 का कैमरा होगा जबरदस्त, जानें क्या होंगी खासियत

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G और 30A के फीचर्स हुए Leak, लॉन्चिंग से पहले जानिए क्या होगी कीमत

PUBG Mobile का लेटेस्ट अपडेट कैसे करें डाउनलोड, जानें

Samsung ने Galaxy Tab S7 और Galaxy Tab S7+ टैबलेट का नया कलर वेरिएंट किया लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

Social Media के लिए नियम होंगे लागू, मोदी सरकार कसेगी कंपनियों पर लगाम

Latest Videos

Moto e7 Power with 5,000mAh battery launched in India: First look

Reviews

Moto e7 Power with 5,000mAh battery launched in India: First look
Nokia 5.4 review: Good design and battery, rest not so much

Reviews

Nokia 5.4 review: Good design and battery, rest not so much
List of top 5 games under 50MB

Features

List of top 5 games under 50MB
Samsung Galaxy F62 unboxing: Comes with a massive 7,000mAh battery

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy F62 unboxing: Comes with a massive 7,000mAh battery

News

Apple is hiring engineers to develop 6G Wireless Technology
News
Apple is hiring engineers to develop 6G Wireless Technology
Vaio Z (2021) powered by 11th gen Intel Core i7 processor launched: Price, specifications

Laptops

Vaio Z (2021) powered by 11th gen Intel Core i7 processor launched: Price, specifications
NASA Perseverance rover landing on Mars in 360-degree

News

NASA Perseverance rover landing on Mars in 360-degree
OnePlus 9 Pro tipped to feature 120Hz LTPO display, quad camera

Mobiles

OnePlus 9 Pro tipped to feature 120Hz LTPO display, quad camera
Microsoft Office 2021 announced: Here's what is new

News

Microsoft Office 2021 announced: Here's what is new

new arrivals in india

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Best Sellers