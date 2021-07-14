7000mAh battery phone Tecno Pova 2 teased, India launch soon: Check full details

Chinese mobile phone brand, Tecno just shared a teaser image of its upcoming Tecno Pova 2 smartphone, which will feature a massive 7,000mAh battery. The teaser poster hints that the device will launch soon in the Indian market. While the company has not revealed when the device will actually launch in the country, Tecno Pova 2 is already available in the Philippines. Also Read - Best camera phones under Rs 35000 to buy in July 2021: Pixel 4a, Mi 11X, and more

Tecno Pova 2: Expected price

Tecno Pova 2 is priced at Peso 7,990 (approximately Rs 12,200) for the sole 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant. We expect the device to be made available under Rs 10,000 in India.

The device is available in Black, Blue and Silver colour options via Shopee, Lazada, Memo Express, and Kimstore. We expect the company to offer the same colour options in the Indian market too.

Tecno Pova 2: Specifications

Tecno Pova 2 sports a 6.9-inch Full HD+ display with a hole-punch to accommodate the selfie camera. The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage via a microSD card. The device runs Google’s Android 11 operating system with a custom skin on top.

All of this is backed by a 7,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The company claims that the battery can last for days on a single charge.

The device features a quad camera setup on the back consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The company has not revealed spec details for the other three sensors located on the back. On the front, it features an 8-megapixel sensor for taking selfies.

It also comes with the company’s own Game Space 2.0 software, which according to the company provides a unique UI to enhance gameplay by accelerating memory, network connectivity, and boosting the CPU and GPU power.