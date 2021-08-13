75th Independence Day 2021: Snapchat launches a super fun India Gate landmarker AR filter

On the event of 75th Independence Day 2021, Snapchat has announced a landmarker lens at the historic India Gate. The newly introduced Snapchat AR lens brings to life the iconic monument located in the heart of Delhi. Also Read - Independence Day: How to download WhatsApp stickers to mark the occasion

Snapchat has introduced new lenses in celebration of India’s Independence Day. These newly launched lenses will allow Snapchatters to celebrate with friends and family even when physically distant. Also Read - Xiaomi Independence Day sale: Deals on Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon, Mi Band 4, Redmi K20 Pro, Mi 10 5G and more

“Snapchatters can also get creative and share on Spotlight with #MeraBharatMahan, an opportunity for everyone to share what India means to them in their own unique way,” the company announced. Also Read - Google Doodle celebrates 73rd Independence Day in India with great artwork

To use the special Landmarker lens, Snapchatters nearby will need to point their camera at the monument and will instantly showcase the India Gate embellished with the tricolour.

Commenting on the introduction of these special lenses, Durgesh Kaushik, Head of Market Development, India at Snap said, “We are always looking for ways to add features that resonate with Indian Snapchatters and this Independence Day we have created an array of experiences for our community that are exciting and immersive.”

“Snap’s Landmarker Lenses enable augmented reality experiences that can transform the world’s most iconic landmarks in real-time. Landmarker for India Gate in Delhi marks Snapchat’s third Landmarker Lens in India after The Gateway of India in Mumbai and the Taj Mahal in Agra. Snapchat’s strategy remains focused on deepening the culturally and locally relevant experience for Indian users through product developments, creative tools, community engagement and partnerships,” he further added.

The company highlighted that “Snapchat is taking its AR tools to a much bigger scale by innovating and creating unique moments and experiences to connect with Snapchatters in totally new ways.”

Snapchat said that more than 200 million Snapchatters engage with AR every day on average, and over 200,000 creators use Lens Studio to build AR Lenses for our community.