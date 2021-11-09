comscore 77 percent of Indian organizations experienced unexpected downtime due to Covid-19
77 percent of Indian organizations experienced unexpected downtime due to Covid-19

According to IT professionals in India, holidays have been the most challenging peak periods for cybercrimes -- while 52 per cent of them indicated festive holidays such Diwali, Ramadan, Christmas as the peak period; 32 per cent of them pointed at bank holidays, and 12 per cent of them at summer vacations in schools and colleges.

cyber security

Around 77 percent of the organizations in India faced massive cyber security issues due during Covid-19. A report recently revealed that several organizations faced downtime in the last 18 months. Also Read - McAfee sold to consortium led by Advent International for $14 bn

According to McAfee Enterprise and FireEye’s report titled ‘Cybercrime in a Pandemic World: The Impact of Covid-19’, the top three most threatening cyber risks that were detected are malware attacks (47 per cent), data breaches (43 per cent), ransomware and cloud jacking (33 per cent each), over 30 per cent of the IT professionals also experienced vulnerabilities in their ‘Internet of Things’ devices. Also Read - Beware! Fake e-commerce website scams increasing during festive season sales

“Cyberattacks tend to skyrocket in India during the holiday season as we tend to spend more time online and often let our guard down. Taking advantage of this, bad actors adopt newer techniques and sophisticated means to target businesses when they’re most vulnerable,” said Venkat Krishnapur, Vice President of engineering and managing director, McAfee Enterprise India said in a statement. Also Read - India's CCI must introduce anti-competitive practices for global tech giants, allow Indian businesses to flourish

According to IT professionals in India, holidays have been the most challenging peak periods for cybercrimes — while 52 per cent of them indicated festive holidays such Diwali, Ramadan, Christmas as the peak period; 32 per cent of them pointed at bank holidays, and 12 per cent of them at summer vacations in schools and colleges.

During these peak periods, 91 per cent of them find maintaining a fully staffed security team/SOC even more challenging as with the adoption of a hybrid work model, 59 per cent of them expect half or more of their organisations’ workforce to be remote in some capacity.

As the holiday and festive season in India has already commenced, 91 per cent of the IT professionals anticipate a moderate or even substantial impact by increased demand for their products and services. Most organisations have invested in cloud security (82 per cent), advanced threat protection (66 per cent), the security operations center (54 per cent), mobile security (48 per cent) and endpoint security (48 per cent).

Further, to take additional security precautions, 69 per cent of the organisations are implementing new software solutions, 68 per cent are strengthening internal IT related communications, 62 per cent are increasing their software updates and 61 per cent of them are shooting up their employee training.

(Inputs from IANS)

  • Published Date: November 9, 2021 5:51 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 9, 2021 5:52 PM IST

Best Sellers