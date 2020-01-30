comscore Smartphones used by 50 crore Indians, 77 percent on the web | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • 77% of Indians are on the internet, over 50 crore now use smartphones
News

77% of Indians are on the internet, over 50 crore now use smartphones

News

The report also reveals that most new smartphone buyers look for options between the Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000 bracket.

  • Published: January 30, 2020 5:01 PM IST
OnePlus 7T Pro 7

As the market for cheaper smartphones becomes wider, more and more users are moving to smartphones for the first time. The percent of people in India using smartphones has gone up by 15 percent since 2018. This brings the approximate total number of smartphone users in the country to over 50 crores. The growth can be attributed to brands like Xiaomi and Realme which continue to bring new users to the ecosystem, a new report said on Thursday.

Related Stories


According to market research firm techARC, India had 502.2 million smartphone users as of December 2019. This points to 77 percent of the country using the internet. Further, people are now also accessing wireless broadband through smartphones.

Watch: Top Asus laptops launching in 2020

Korean brand Samsung led the smartphone market in India with 34 percent market share in the calendar year 2019. It was followed by Xiaomi at 20 percent, Vivo at 11 percent and finally Oppo at 9 percent. “After a slow migration rate from feature phones to smartphones for a couple of years, it’s good to see that the market has started to expand again,” said Faisal Kawoosa, Founder and Chief Analyst, at the research firm told IANS.

The smartphone market in India can start for as low as below Rs 5,000. However, it was observed that most users who are new prefer to start with an upper-budget device. This refers to phones priced between Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000. This is likely due to a basic sense of specification awareness. Interestingly, people want better specifications now, even in the in the lower segments.

Further, brands like Realme, Vivo and OnePlus led the market in terms of brands that added more numbers in the user base. While Realme increased its user base by 49 percent, Vivo went up by 44 percent and OnePlus by 41 percent. Moreover, other major brands including Samsung, Xiaomi and OPPO added 9 percent, 25 percent and 36 percent, respectively in 2019.

“Factors like availability of good-quality affordable smartphones, expansion of online as well as offline channels, expansion of 4G/LTE networks by the operators are among the key reasons driving the smartphone user growth,” said Kawoosa.

What about smartphone revenue?

At present, smartphone brands are able to generate $0.5-$1.5 (around Rs 100) a month. This depends on users and what services they are offered, including advertising. “Even if a brand is able to generate $1 revenue per user per month, with a base of 50 million users to be there for an average of 3 years, this means a revenue potential of $1.8 billion from services alone,” showed the findings.

Fossil Hybrid HR launched in India with heart-rate tracking, priced at Rs 14,995

Also Read

Fossil Hybrid HR launched in India with heart-rate tracking, priced at Rs 14,995

Another strategy is to offer more accessories to users. This could also be further extended to connected electronic devices like smart TVs and smart speakers. Brands like Vivo, OPPO and Realme are venturing more into such markets. According to techINSIGHT the userbase of these brands will grow the most in 2020.

“Realme could enter in top five brands by installed user base displacing Lenovo MBG (Lenovo + Motorola) brands. Xiaomi will continue to exhibit growth in user base while Samsung could start showing off decline in its user base or grow with a low percentile,” the report added.

(With inputs from IANS)

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 30, 2020 5:01 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Moto G Stylus live images, key specifications leaked online
News
Moto G Stylus live images, key specifications leaked online
Huawei pips Apple, becomes 2nd largest brand globally after Samsung

News

Huawei pips Apple, becomes 2nd largest brand globally after Samsung

Smartphones used by 50 crore Indians

News

Smartphones used by 50 crore Indians

Realme smartphones now available on Amazon India too

News

Realme smartphones now available on Amazon India too

Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017) update rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017) update rolling out

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy A51 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Impressions

Honor 9X Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 First Impressions

Asus ExpertBook B9450 First Impressions

Moto G Stylus live images, key specifications leaked online

Huawei pips Apple, becomes 2nd largest brand globally after Samsung

Smartphones used by 50 crore Indians

Realme smartphones now available on Amazon India too

Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017) update rolling out

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei pips Apple, becomes 2nd largest brand globally after Samsung

News

Huawei pips Apple, becomes 2nd largest brand globally after Samsung
Smartphones used by 50 crore Indians

News

Smartphones used by 50 crore Indians
Realme smartphones now available on Amazon India too

News

Realme smartphones now available on Amazon India too
Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017) update rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017) update rolling out
Galaxy A51 vs Redmi K20 Pro vs Realme X2

News

Galaxy A51 vs Redmi K20 Pro vs Realme X2

हिंदी समाचार

Trending Technology News Today : Poco X2 स्मार्टफोन की कीमत सामने आने समेत आज की टॉप टेक न्यूज

Xiaomi Mi 10 pro स्मार्टफोन 16GB रैम के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

Huawei Band 4 फिटनेस बैंड 1 फरवरी से बिक्री के लिए आएगा, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और कीमत

Sennheiser Ambeo साउंडबार भारत में 1,99,990 रुपये में लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Poco X2 फोन 64 मेगापिक्सल कैमरा के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

News

Moto G Stylus live images, key specifications leaked online
News
Moto G Stylus live images, key specifications leaked online
Huawei pips Apple, becomes 2nd largest brand globally after Samsung

News

Huawei pips Apple, becomes 2nd largest brand globally after Samsung
Smartphones used by 50 crore Indians

News

Smartphones used by 50 crore Indians
Realme smartphones now available on Amazon India too

News

Realme smartphones now available on Amazon India too
Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017) update rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017) update rolling out