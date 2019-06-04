Daiwa Smart LED TV with built-in Soundbar launched in India, priced at Rs 12,990

Electronics maker Daiwa has just announced the launch of its latest Smart LED TV with the code name D32SBAR. The interesting thing to note about this Smart TV is that it is priced at just Rs 12,990 making it quite affordable for people looking to buy a new Smart LED TV. According to the announcement, the new TV will also come with a “cricket picture mode” that promises improved cricket viewing experience to the buyers with the help of surround sound and “enhanced picture quality”. As per the company, the TV uses Quantum Luminit Technology along with “wide color gamut” support.

The wide-color gamut actually refers to about 90 percent coverage for the NTSC color profile brings better picture quality to the user with the help of 16.7 million colors and a good contrast ratio. Talking about other specifications of the Smart LED TV, we get a 1366×768 pixel resolution along with 300 nits of brightness. Another feature that the company tried to highlight during the announcement is the presence of a soundbar inside the TV so that the buyers don’t really need to go out and buy a soundbar separately. Daiwa also claims that it has made improvements to the RGB color efficiency in its quest for better colors.

Talking more about the internal specifications of the “D32SBAR” Smart LED TV, we get a quad-core processor with Cortex-A53 cores that are clocked at up to 1.5GHz. In addition to that, Smart LED TV also sports 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage and Android 8 Oreo on the software side of things. Daiwa has also added three HDMI ports, two USB ports, an Optical output port, usual Wi-Fi and LAN port for connectivity with the TV. The company is also providing a two-year warranty with the TV where users can get one year warranty for free if they register their TV on the “My Daiwa” app.

As part of the launch, Arjun Bajaj, the CEO for Daiwa issued a statement adding, “We at Daiwa are very aggressive this season, keeping World Cup in mind. If you are a cricket buff and do not like missing out on a second of the game, our D32SBAR Smart LED TV is just for you. Turn on the Cricket Picture Mode & experience reel to real, like never before.”