Oppo Reno 2, Oppo F11 Pro, Oppo F9 Pro discounted on Flipkart; Check details

Oppo will be offering lots of discounts on many of its smartphones from February 24 to February 27 on Flipkart.

  Published: February 24, 2020 5:54 PM IST
If you’re looking to buy an Oppo smartphone, now is a really good time to get your hands on one. E-Commerce site Flipkart is hosting the Oppo Fantastic Days sale on its platform. The sale will include great deals and offers on Oppo smartphones.

The sale will go on from February 24 to February 27. Below are the details of all the offers on phones. Here we will list out what offers are applicable to which devices.

Oppo sale: These are the best offers

The Oppo F11 Pro will be priced at Rs 15,990. The smartphone was launched at Rs 28,990 in the sale. The phone features a 16-megapixel pop-up camera and a 48-megapixel rear camera. The Oppo A3s is a budget device that is available for Rs 5,990 in the sale. The phone was launched at Rs 11,990. It includes a 6.2-inch HD+ screen and a 4230mAh battery.

The Oppo A5 2020 edition is available for Rs 11,490 in the sale instead of its launch price of Rs 14,990. It features a triple rear camera, a 5,000mAh battery and an ultra-night mode for low-light photography. The Oppo Reno 2 flagship series also gets a few discounts. Featuring the brand’s signature shark-fin pop-up mechanism, the Oppo Reno 2 series starts at Rs 21,990 in the sale instead of the launch price of Rs 28,990. The phone has a 48-megapixel quad camera setup.

The Oppo A1K with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage is available for Rs 7,490 in the sale instead of the launch price if Rs 10,990. The phone features a 6.1-inch screen and a 5-megapixel front camera. The Oppo A5s is available for Rs 8,490 in the sale instead of Rs 12,990. The Oppo K1 is available for Rs 9,990 in the sale instead of the launch price of Rs 18,990. The Oppo F9 is available for Rs 21,990. Meanwhile, the Oppo F9 Pro is available for Rs 17,990.

After the Oppo sale, the company will also soon be launching the Reno 3 Pro on March 2. The Oppo Reno 3 Pro features 8GB RAM, 128GB storage. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 765 SoC and will come with Android 10 out of the box. The smartphone will feature a 48-megapixel quad-camera setup on the rear.

  Published Date: February 24, 2020 5:54 PM IST

