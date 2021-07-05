comscore 9 Android apps found stealing users' Facebook passwords, delete now
These Android apps steal people's Facebook passwords, Delete them now

New malicious Android apps have been discovered that stole people's Facebook passwords. See whether or not you are affected.

Image: Pixabay

Google Play Store yet again became a haven for malicious apps. A set of new Android apps have been recently found that were stealing people’s Facebook usernames and passwords. The apps, with trojans, were downloaded more than 5 million times, meaning they were well known. Also Read - Windows 11 update: When and How to get Android apps on next-gen Windows OS

Google has deleted these apps from the Play Store. In case you have any of them on your smartphone, it’s time for you to delete them too. Here’s all you need to know. Also Read - Delete these Android apps that inject your phones with financial malware

Delete these Android apps now

As found by researchers at Doctor Web, the Android apps had a mix of five malware types and used the same JavaScript codes and file formats to steal people’s Facebook credentials. Also Read - Google deleted these 163 malicious apps from Play Store, you should too

How this was done? A pretty simple luring trick. The apps lured people into signing into their Facebook accounts to get rid of in-app ads and get access to more app features. This is a stage wherein people would easily enter their details when a Facebook login page was prompted.

This is where the malicious process started. Once people log into their Facebook accounts, the apps receive special settings to steal the data and loaded JavaScript from the Command and Control (C&C) servers to “hijack” people’s entered details. Following this, the stolen data was transferred to the trojan apps and then to the hackers’ C&C servers.

In addition to this, the malicious apps stole cookies from the current authorization session. Here are the apps that were responsible for the bad deed:

– Horoscope Daily

– Processing Photo

– App Lock Keep

– Rubbish Cleaner

– Horoscope Pi

– App Lock Manager

– Lockit Master

– Inwell Fitness

– PiP Photo

It is advised that people should always download apps from trusted developers on the Google Play Store to avoid getting acquainted with malicious ones. People should also look into the reviews and ratings to see if the app is genuine enough to be downloaded.

  • Published Date: July 5, 2021 10:06 AM IST

