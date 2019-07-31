9 new Samsung Galaxy A-series smartphones coming?

Samsung is found to have filed nine new Galaxy A-series trademarks for the next year lineup. The South Korean company reportedly filed these trademarks at the European Union Intellectual Property Office. And looking at the naming convention these upcoming smartphones should succeed current generation Galaxy A10, Galaxy A20, Galaxy A30 and more in 2020.

The company did the same thing earlier this year in 2019, where it was around 9 phones that were supposed to launch as part of refreshed Galaxy A series. Now the latest EUIPO filing of the nine Galaxy A series trademarks is also up, spotted by letsgodigital (via GSMArena). In terms of naming convention, Samsung is only adding up one number in the predecessor’s name.

As per the listing, the upcoming Galaxy A series will include Samsung Galaxy A11, Galaxy A21, Galaxy A31, Galaxy A41, Galaxy A51, Galaxy A61, Galaxy A71, Galaxy A81, and Galaxy A91 smartphones next. No other details are available about the phones at this point. The trademark filing is just an alpha stage of the product, so we are expecting Samsung to launch these smartphones in 2020 starting.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy A30 & A50 First Look

Samsung shifted its focus from premium Galaxy smartphones to low-end, budget and more this year with Galaxy M and Galaxy A series. The big plan of taking on the popular rivals like Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and Honor seems to be on track for the company, and we have seen a lot many devices in the two series than we’d expected. These largely operate in the affordable and mid-range segment, but with Galaxy A80, Samsung also took over mid-premium OnePlus’ segment. Samsung, which had huge success with J series and On series in India, is right now encashing similar retail response with Galaxy M and Galaxy A series of smartphones.

Features Samsung Galaxy A50 Galaxy A10 Galaxy A80 Price 19990 8490 47990 Chipset Samsung Exynos 9610 Exynos 7884 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC OS Android 9 Pie 9 Pie 9 Pie Display Super AMOLED-6.4-inch full HD+ 6.2-inch HD+ AMOLED-6.7-inch full-HD+-1080x2400pixels Internal Memory 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage 2GB RAM + 32GB storage 8GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera 25MP+5MP+8MP 13MP Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 3D depth ToF Front Camera 25MP 5MP Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 3D depth ToF Battery 4,000mAh 3,400mAh 3,700mAh