comscore 9 new Samsung Galaxy A-series smartphones coming?
  • Home
  • News
  • 9 new Samsung Galaxy A-series smartphones may launch next: Here is all you need to know
News

9 new Samsung Galaxy A-series smartphones may launch next: Here is all you need to know

News

Samsung shifted its focus from premium Galaxy smartphones to low-end, budget and more this year with Galaxy M and Galaxy A series. The big plan of taking on the popular rivals like Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and Honor seems to be on track for the company.

  • Published: July 31, 2019 5:53 PM IST
samsung galaxy a50

Samsung is found to have filed nine new Galaxy A-series trademarks for the next year lineup. The South Korean company reportedly filed these trademarks at the European Union Intellectual Property Office. And looking at the naming convention these upcoming smartphones should succeed current generation Galaxy A10, Galaxy A20, Galaxy A30 and more in 2020.

The company did the same thing earlier this year in 2019, where it was around 9 phones that were supposed to launch as part of refreshed Galaxy A series. Now the latest EUIPO filing of the nine Galaxy A series trademarks is also up, spotted by letsgodigital (via GSMArena). In terms of naming convention, Samsung is only adding up one number in the predecessor’s name.

Samsung Galaxy M40 will soon be available offline for Rs 20,490: Report

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy M40 will soon be available offline for Rs 20,490: Report

As per the listing, the upcoming Galaxy A series will include Samsung Galaxy A11, Galaxy A21, Galaxy A31, Galaxy A41, Galaxy A51, Galaxy A61, Galaxy A71, Galaxy A81, and Galaxy A91 smartphones next. No other details are available about the phones at this point. The trademark filing is just an alpha stage of the product, so we are expecting Samsung to launch these smartphones in 2020 starting.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy A30 & A50 First Look

Samsung shifted its focus from premium Galaxy smartphones to low-end, budget and more this year with Galaxy M and Galaxy A series. The big plan of taking on the popular rivals like Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and Honor seems to be on track for the company, and we have seen a lot many devices in the two series than we’d expected. These largely operate in the affordable and mid-range segment, but with Galaxy A80, Samsung also took over mid-premium OnePlus’ segment. Samsung, which had huge success with J series and On series in India, is right now encashing similar retail response with Galaxy M and Galaxy A series of smartphones.

Features Samsung Galaxy A50 Galaxy A10 Galaxy A80
Price 19990 8490 47990
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9610 Exynos 7884 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC
OS Android 9 Pie 9 Pie 9 Pie
Display Super AMOLED-6.4-inch full HD+ 6.2-inch HD+ AMOLED-6.7-inch full-HD+-1080x2400pixels
Internal Memory 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage 2GB RAM + 32GB storage 8GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera 25MP+5MP+8MP 13MP Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 3D depth ToF
Front Camera 25MP 5MP Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 3D depth ToF
Battery 4,000mAh 3,400mAh 3,700mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 31, 2019 5:53 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers
thumb-img
News
Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Flipkart teaser out
thumb-img
News
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro first sale tomorrow: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy A30s may launch with three cameras
News
Samsung Galaxy A30s may launch with three cameras
9 new Samsung Galaxy A-series smartphones coming?

News

9 new Samsung Galaxy A-series smartphones coming?

Xiaomi Mi Flex Phone Grip and Stand now available on sale for Rs 149

News

Xiaomi Mi Flex Phone Grip and Stand now available on sale for Rs 149

Huawei and Google reportedly worked on a smart speaker

News

Huawei and Google reportedly worked on a smart speaker

Apex Legends Preseason Invitational Tournament announced

Gaming

Apex Legends Preseason Invitational Tournament announced

Most Popular

Lenovo IdeaPad C340 Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus M GU502GU Review

GoPro Hero 7 White Review

Tata Sky Binge Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active Review

Samsung Galaxy A30s may launch with three cameras

9 new Samsung Galaxy A-series smartphones coming?

Xiaomi Mi Flex Phone Grip and Stand now available on sale for Rs 149

Huawei and Google reportedly worked on a smart speaker

Samsung Galaxy M20s rumored to come with a 6,000mAh battery

Internet penetration is the biggest challenge in India: APUS Group

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A30s may launch with three cameras

News

Samsung Galaxy A30s may launch with three cameras
9 new Samsung Galaxy A-series smartphones coming?

News

9 new Samsung Galaxy A-series smartphones coming?
Samsung Galaxy M20s rumored to come with a 6,000mAh battery

News

Samsung Galaxy M20s rumored to come with a 6,000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo finally gets One UI update with Android 9 Pie

News

Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo finally gets One UI update with Android 9 Pie
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus spec sheet and Pink variant leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus spec sheet and Pink variant leaked

हिंदी समाचार

Indian Air Force: A Cut Above फ्लाइट सिमुलेटर मोबाइल गेम Android और iOS पर लॉन्च

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 हो सकता है IP69 रेटिंग के साथ आने वाला पहला स्मार्टफोन

Lenovo Yoga S940 Premium Laptop भारत में 1 लाख से ऊपर की कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च

Samsung Galaxy M20s स्मार्टफोन में होगी 5,830mAh की बैटरी

PUBG Mobile Lite ने लॉन्च के साथ मचाया धमाल

News

Samsung Galaxy A30s may launch with three cameras
News
Samsung Galaxy A30s may launch with three cameras
9 new Samsung Galaxy A-series smartphones coming?

News

9 new Samsung Galaxy A-series smartphones coming?
Xiaomi Mi Flex Phone Grip and Stand now available on sale for Rs 149

News

Xiaomi Mi Flex Phone Grip and Stand now available on sale for Rs 149
Huawei and Google reportedly worked on a smart speaker

News

Huawei and Google reportedly worked on a smart speaker
Samsung Galaxy M20s rumored to come with a 6,000mAh battery

News

Samsung Galaxy M20s rumored to come with a 6,000mAh battery