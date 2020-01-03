comscore A 7-year-old boy is in the hospital because of Apple AirPods: Here's why
A 7-year-old boy is in the hospital because of Apple AirPods: Here's why

A 7-year-old boy was immediately taken to a hospital in the US after he accidentally swallowed one of the Apple AirPods.

A seven-year-old boy was admitted to the hospital after he accidentally swallowed an Apple Airpod. Kiara Stroud, the boy’s mother, has gifted her son a pair of Apple Airpods, which was a Christmas gift. The boy was immediately taken to a hospital in the US after he accidentally swallowed one of the AirPods.

At Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, an X-ray image showed the Airpod resting peacefully inside the boy’s stomach. Doctors told the boy’s mother that they will not attempt any procedure as the gadget will pass through on its own after a few days.

“We let him know that everything was going to be okay, stayed calm, and it helped him to relax so that the doctors could do their jobs,” Stroud posted on Facebook. Thanks for all of the prayers,” she added. It is worth noting that this is not the first time that someone has swallowed an Apple AirPod. In May 2019, it was reported that a Taiwanese man accidentally swallowed one of the Apple AirPods while he was asleep.

He was then unable to find one of them when he woke up. Doctors gave him a laxative and told him to inspect his waste for any sign of the device. And thankfully for him, the AirPod was eliminated from his body, and to everyone’s surprise, it was still working with 41 percent battery left.

With inputs from IANS

