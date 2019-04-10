A Galaxy Event: How to watch Samsung Galaxy A-series launch live

Samsung is set to launch a couple of Galaxy A-series smartphones today. The event is called “A Galaxy Event” and the leaks so far indicate that the Korean company will launch at least two new Galaxy A-series smartphones – the Galaxy A80 and Galaxy A70. This is the first major Samsung Galaxy A-series launch since the company officially announced that it is killing the Galaxy J lineup and merging it with the Galaxy A-series. Samsung has already launched the Galaxy A20, Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 smartphones in this new lineup and today, it is expected to add top-end devices to the segment.

Samsung has scheduled its “A Galaxy Event” for 5.30PM IST and the event is being held in Bangkok. The event will also take place in Milan and São Paolo, which suggests the importance of the event from Southeast Asia, Europe and Latin American markets. The launch event will be streamed live on Samsung Newsroom’s website (http://news.samsung.com/in/) and on Samsung News Bharat site (http://news.samsung.com/bharat) when the event starts. We will embed the video below as soon as it becomes available).

At the event today, Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy A80 and Galaxy A70 smartphones but the company might also surprise with another entry-level device in the form of Galaxy A40. The Galaxy A80 is expected to be the same device which was previously rumored to be called the Galaxy A90. It will be the first device from the Korean giant to feature a notch-less Infinity Screen. The leaks so far indicate that Samsung will achieve such a design by opting for a slider design with a rotating camera mechanism.

The render that leaked recently shows a rather wild design by current industry standards and it shows the camera will be in rear position by default and switch to selfie mode when the slider is raised. It is not immediately clear what would happen if the slider is closed when the camera is in selfie mode. Apart from the design, the Galaxy A80 is tipped to come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, a combination of 48-megapixel and 5-megapixel dual camera setup, an in-display fingerprint sensor, a 3,700mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

The Galaxy A70, which could be called the Galaxy A60 as well, has also appeared in TENAA, revealing its specifications. It is expected to feature a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with hole punch design, an Exynos processor, triple rear camera setup with 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel sensors and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It is expected to come with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. It could pack a 3,410mAh battery.