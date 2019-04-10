comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • A Galaxy Event: How to watch Samsung Galaxy A-series launch live
News

A Galaxy Event: How to watch Samsung Galaxy A-series launch live

News

Samsung is expected to launch at least two new Galaxy A-series smartphones today. The Galaxy A80 in particular is expected to feature a slider design with rotating camera mechanism.

  • Published: April 10, 2019 8:43 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy A90 render main

Source: Waqar Khan/Twitter

Samsung is set to launch a couple of Galaxy A-series smartphones today. The event is called “A Galaxy Event” and the leaks so far indicate that the Korean company will launch at least two new Galaxy A-series smartphones – the Galaxy A80 and Galaxy A70. This is the first major Samsung Galaxy A-series launch since the company officially announced that it is killing the Galaxy J lineup and merging it with the Galaxy A-series. Samsung has already launched the Galaxy A20, Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 smartphones in this new lineup and today, it is expected to add top-end devices to the segment.

Samsung Galaxy A80 launch: How to watch the livestream

Samsung has scheduled its “A Galaxy Event” for 5.30PM IST and the event is being held in Bangkok. The event will also take place in Milan and São Paolo, which suggests the importance of the event from Southeast Asia, Europe and Latin American markets. The launch event will be streamed live on Samsung Newsroom’s website (http://news.samsung.com/in/) and on Samsung News Bharat site (http://news.samsung.com/bharat) when the event starts. We will embed the video below as soon as it becomes available).

Samsung Galaxy A90 leak reveals Snapdragon 7150, 48-megapixel camera and more

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A90 leak reveals Snapdragon 7150, 48-megapixel camera and more

Samsung Galaxy A80 launch: What to expect

At the event today, Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy A80 and Galaxy A70 smartphones but the company might also surprise with another entry-level device in the form of Galaxy A40. The Galaxy A80 is expected to be the same device which was previously rumored to be called the Galaxy A90. It will be the first device from the Korean giant to feature a notch-less Infinity Screen. The leaks so far indicate that Samsung will achieve such a design by opting for a slider design with a rotating camera mechanism.

The render that leaked recently shows a rather wild design by current industry standards and it shows the camera will be in rear position by default and switch to selfie mode when the slider is raised. It is not immediately clear what would happen if the slider is closed when the camera is in selfie mode. Apart from the design, the Galaxy A80 is tipped to come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, a combination of 48-megapixel and 5-megapixel dual camera setup, an in-display fingerprint sensor, a 3,700mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 First Look

The Galaxy A70, which could be called the Galaxy A60 as well, has also appeared in TENAA, revealing its specifications. It is expected to feature a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with hole punch design, an Exynos processor, triple rear camera setup with 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel sensors and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It is expected to come with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. It could pack a 3,410mAh battery.

  • Published Date: April 10, 2019 8:43 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro 128GB variant goes on sale today: When and where to buy
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro 128GB variant goes on sale today: When and where to buy
Oppo F9 Pro now available at price of Rs 17,990 after another price cut: Report

Deals

Oppo F9 Pro now available at price of Rs 17,990 after another price cut: Report

Realme U1 64GB variant with 3GB RAM on sale in India today: Price, availability, specifications

News

Realme U1 64GB variant with 3GB RAM on sale in India today: Price, availability, specifications

A Galaxy Event: How to watch Samsung Galaxy A-series launch live

News

A Galaxy Event: How to watch Samsung Galaxy A-series launch live

Snapdragon 665, 730, 730G mobile platforms announced

News

Snapdragon 665, 730, 730G mobile platforms announced

Most Popular

Huawei P30 Lite First Impressions

Vivo V15 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Tecno Camon i4 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Buds Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro 128GB variant goes on sale today: When and where to buy

Realme U1 64GB variant with 3GB RAM on sale in India today: Price, availability, specifications

A Galaxy Event: How to watch Samsung Galaxy A-series launch live

Snapdragon 665, 730, 730G mobile platforms announced

ACT Fibernet launches 4K content streaming device for Rs 4,499

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

A Galaxy Event: How to watch Samsung Galaxy A-series launch live

News

A Galaxy Event: How to watch Samsung Galaxy A-series launch live
Huawei Mate X foldable smartphone with 5G connectivity to go on sale in June 2019

News

Huawei Mate X foldable smartphone with 5G connectivity to go on sale in June 2019
Samsung Galaxy J8 Android 9 Pie update now rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy J8 Android 9 Pie update now rolling out
Huawei P30 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S10+ vs Google Pixel 3 XL: Compared

News

Huawei P30 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S10+ vs Google Pixel 3 XL: Compared
Samsung Galaxy A90 leak reveals Snapdragon 7150, 48-megapixel camera and more

News

Samsung Galaxy A90 leak reveals Snapdragon 7150, 48-megapixel camera and more

हिंदी समाचार

आज लॉन्च होगा 10x जूम वाला Oppo Reno, ऐसे देखें लाइव इवेंट

Amazon यूजर्स के पास फ्री में Redmi 6 Pro स्मार्टफोन जीतने का मौका, ऐसे खेलें Quiz

आज एक बार फिर मिलेगा Redmi Note 7 और Note 7 Pro (6GB) को खरीदने का मौका

Realme Yo! Days सेल: रियलमी U1 का 3GB RAM और 64GB Storage वेरिएंट आज पहली बार बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध

अगर PUBG Mobile खेलने में हो एक्सपर्ट, तो इस टूर्नामेंट में जीत सकते हैं 17 करोड़ रुपये का इनाम

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro 128GB variant goes on sale today: When and where to buy
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro 128GB variant goes on sale today: When and where to buy
Realme U1 64GB variant with 3GB RAM on sale in India today: Price, availability, specifications

News

Realme U1 64GB variant with 3GB RAM on sale in India today: Price, availability, specifications
A Galaxy Event: How to watch Samsung Galaxy A-series launch live

News

A Galaxy Event: How to watch Samsung Galaxy A-series launch live
Snapdragon 665, 730, 730G mobile platforms announced

News

Snapdragon 665, 730, 730G mobile platforms announced
ACT Fibernet launches 4K content streaming device for Rs 4,499

News

ACT Fibernet launches 4K content streaming device for Rs 4,499