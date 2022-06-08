Google’s Chromecast is a tiny device that connects to your TV making it smart and pairable to your Android phones. With one tap, you can pair and stream 4K content from different platforms. While the current Chromecast offers a better 4K streaming, Google also appears to have plans for an HD Chromecast that provides 1080p resolution streaming. A previous report revealed the same, and now, another leak, a certification to be precise, sheds light on a Google device that has 1080p streaming up its sleeve. It is believed to be the cheaper Chromecast, that was reported earlier this year. Also Read - Google June feature drop for Pixel phones includes Air Quality Alert, Sound Amplifier and more

Purported Google Chromecast with 1080p streaming is on its way

A new FCC document (via) of a Google device with model number "Google G454V" has appeared online. It reveals that the device has dual-band Wi-Fi Plus with 2.4Ghz and 5GHz 802.11ac support. It also has Bluetooth LE support. It is termed to be a "wireless device."

This device is believed to be the upcoming Google Chromecast, a cheaper model with 1080p streaming support. While the description of the FCC document doesn't explicitly mention "Chromecast," there are still several ways that confirm this is indeed a Chromecast model.

For instance, we if look at the diagram on the FCC document, we will see a EUT (Equipment Under Test) device behind the LCD monitor. The EUT device appears to be connected to the HDMI port of the LCD monitor. The EUT device is then connected to an adapter with a USB cable. The adapter will probably go to the wall making it power. Plus, there’s a wireless remote controller to control the EUT device.

On top of this, the test conducted with this device confirms that it has support for 1080p video streaming. All these parameters reveal that it is indeed a Chromecast device. Since it was tested with a lower 1080p resolution streaming, it is believed to be the cheaper Chromecast, that was initially reported to debut, but there was no confirmation earlier. Now that this document backs it up, we can assume that a cheaper casting device from Google is on the way.

Usually, if a device gets FCC documentation, its launch is near. Having said that, we can expect the cheaper Google Chromecast to debut soon.