Chinese smart maker Hisense has launched a new King Kong 6 smartphone in China. This device falls under the company’s KingKong series. The biggest highlight of the device is its 10,010mAh battery. Hisense is basically offering an accessory for this device using which the battery capacity on the device can be increased. Read on to know more about this.

The King Kong 6 handset features a 5,510mAh battery. It comes with a bespoke battery case that adds another 4,500mAh, totaling to 10,010mAh. There are connectors on the rear side of the phone through which the battery is connected. Apart from the long battery, the King Kong 6 phone also offers a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 13-megapixel sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors.

For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. It is one of many phones to offer a waterdrop-style notch. The smartphone is also equipped with a massive 6.52-inch screen with 720p+ resolution. There is a capacitive fingerprint reader as well. The company is offering the handset in two variants – 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. The rest of the details are currently under wraps. Hisense is soon expected to reveal the pricing and availability details of the King Kong 6, GSMArena reports.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review

Separately, Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi recently unveiled a 20W wireless fast charger in China. It is initially offering the wireless charger at a discounted price of RMB 79 (approximately Rs 805). The new product from Xiaomi originally cost RMB 99 (approximately Rs 1,008). One can buy it via the company’s crowdfunding website. The 20W charger will be available starting November 11.

This is placed below the 30W vertical air-cooled wireless charger with a built-in fan. The recently launched 20W wireless charger can charge phones in both landscape and vertical position. It offers a minimalist design with a circular base and an angled back. Xiaomi will be selling this charger in only black color. The wireless charger is based on Qi wireless charging tech.