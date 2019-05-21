A list of issues with Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL reported by users

Google launched the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL as the cheaper versions of its Pixel 3 series at I/O 2019 early this month. The smartphones bring the superior imaging and Android experience seen on the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL to an affordable price point. While the devices stand out for their camera setup and retail price, they seem to be riddled with issues at the same time. The Pixel 3 series was plagued with issues as soon as it debuted last year and that seems to be the case with the Pixel 3a series as well. Here is a look at some of the issues reported by Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a users so far:

Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a Unexpected Shutdown

The early adopters of Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL smartphones are reporting random shut downs whenever the phone is left idle. This seems to be an issue which plagued the Pixel 3 series as well. Some users have reported that random shutdowns have occurred throughout the day. The reports about these issues first appeared on Reddit where many Pixel 3a owners confirmed that they have experienced a bug which causes the device to shutdown.

The cause for this problem remains unknown at this moment but it could be triggered by third party applications. Reddit users also note that they have tried to replicate the issue using their devices in “Safe Mode” which disables third-party software. Whenever a random shutdown occurs, the Pixel 3a owners are forced to hard reset their devices by pressing the power button for around 30 seconds. Google has not confirmed whether it is looking into the issue but Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL owners experiencing random shutdown can report the problem via “Support & tips” page in “Settings” option of their phone.

Crooked USB-C and speaker cutouts on Pixel 3a

Google’s Pixel series is no stranger to hardware defects but in the case of Pixel 3a series, those defects are coming to light very early. After reports of random shutdown emerged, YouTuber Erica Griffin shared an image on Twitter showing a hardware defect with her Pixel 3a. In the image, she noted that the cutout for the USB Type-C port on her Pixel 3a is not correctly aligned with the actual connector. The bottom speaker and microphone holes also seem to be crooked, which should affect the audio output and charging on the smartphone.

Does anyone else have a crooked bottom on their #Pixel3a? My cutouts aren’t aligned. pic.twitter.com/Keyic6WnE4 — Erica Griffin (@iAm_erica) 21 May 2019

With respect to each other, the cutout for the USB Type-C port and the speakers seem to be aligned perfectly but these cutouts seem to be tilted to the upper right when seen with respect to the polycarbonate unibody. The device appears to be new, which is disappointing from a brand like Google. In response to Erica Griffin’s tweet, a handful of her followers are also reported similar issues with their Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL smartphones. There is a possibility that this crooked port placement does not affect charging but it is definitely a blemish in Google’s ambitions with hardware and shows how the company is still far from perfecting manufacturing of mobile devices.